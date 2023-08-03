NHL Rumors: Oilers, Penguins, Golden Knights

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have made a major change at the top of their management team. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins could be ready to make a couple of significant moves related to their salary cap. Finally, are the Vegas Golden Knights going to trade someone to free up money? They seemingly do it every summer, why would this one be any different?

Oilers Hire McDavid’s Former Agent as CEO of Hockey Operations

In a significant move aimed at fortifying their long-term success, the Edmonton Oilers have appointed Jeff Jackson as the new CEO of Hockey Operations. Jackson has previous NHL management experience and recently ran a top-flite NHL Agency at Wasserman, with an excellent Development and Sport Science Department. Notably, was Connor McDavid‘s agent.

OEG Inc. Owner & Chairman Daryl Katz announces Jeff Jackson has been named the new #Oilers CEO of Hockey Operations. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 3, 2023

While Jackson’s appointment comes with an impressive resume, boasting numerous connections within the NHL and a robust business background, this move to set the Oilers up long-term is as much about letting Bob Nicholson take a step back. He will continue to contribute in an advisory capacity.

The release also revealed that Judd Moldaver, the agent of Auston Matthews, will now represent McDavid. Additionally, the Oilers are set to welcome Paul Coffey to their front office, potentially expanding his role within the organization.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman writes:

“Jeff Jackson, who barely a month ago negotiated a contract for Connor Brown with Ken Holland, is now above Holland on the Oilers’ org. chart. There are so many ripples to this news, including Evan Bouchard (in Jackson’s now-former agency) still unsigned (at least for now). Most importantly for Oilers fans, Jackson’s appointment certainly can’t hurt Connor McDavid’s long-term future in Edmonton. McDavid has three years left on his contract.”

McDavid commented on the news and said, “Jeff & I have had a long, fruitful relationship. I have witnessed his care, relentlessness & obvious knowledge of the game & industry firsthand. I look forward to working with Jeff in his new role & am excited about what this means for the future of the Oilers.”

Penguins Likely to Re-Sign Jake Guentzel, Buy Out Granlund

In a recent analysis by Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now, the future of Pittsburgh Penguins’ winger Jake Guentzel is unclear, but it’s likely the Penguins retain the forward. The 29-year-old player is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, and the team faces the decision of whether to re-sign him or explore trade options.

Guentzel currently holds a $6 million average annual value on his existing contract, and Kingerski suggests that a feasible range for a new deal could be between $7 million and $8 million over five or six years. Considering the Penguins’ strong commitment to maintaining a competitive roster, Kingerski speculates that they are likely to retain Guentzel’s services. Moreover, with expectations of a significant rise in the salary cap next year, the team should have the financial flexibility to comfortably invest in Guentzel within the aforementioned price range.

Meanwhile, Nick Horwat of The Hockey News notes that settling the arbitration case of Drew O’Connor opens a 48-hour window for the team to buy someone out. The Penguins are expected to buy out the final two years of Mikael Granlund’s contract. With an annual cap hit of $5 million, this move would provide the team with over $4 million in additional cap space for the 2023-24 season. The freed-up funds could potentially be used to pursue the acquisition of Erik Karlsson.

Could the Golden Knights Trade Alec Martinez?

The Vegas Golden Knights have a history of moving veterans with bigger tickets to free up space to add youngsters or other free agents. That means there is always a move on the cusp in Vegas where Jesse Granger of The Athletic was asked who might be moved.

Alec Martinez, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

His thoughts were that if the Golden Knights were to move a player to create cap space, it would be defenseman Alec Martinez. The 36-year-old blueliner has a year remaining on his contract with an annual cap hit of $5.25 million.