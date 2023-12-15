NHL Rumors: Islanders, Blue Jackets, Sharks, Wild, Blues

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Zach Parise is working out in preparation for an NHL comeback. Will he wind up playing somewhere other than with the New York Islanders? Meanwhile, bad news out of Columbus as Patrik Laine is out six weeks with a clavicle fracture. Meanwhile, one player to watch out of the San Jose Sharks organization is Mike Hoffman. Finally, Bill Guerin was under investigation and Jordan Kyrou was brought to tears after hearing the reaction by fans to his comments on former coach Craig Berube.

Parise Working on Return to the Islanders

According to Chris Johnston of The Athletic and TSN, veteran winger Zach Parise, currently an unrestricted free agent, is intensifying his conditioning efforts with the intention of making a return to the ice this season.

Zach Parise, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At 39, Parise initially opted out of the demanding 82-game schedule for the current season, choosing to spend time with his family in Minnesota. However, a renewed sense of enthusiasm for the game has prompted him to pursue a comeback. Although there’s no specified timeline for his return, various teams, including his former team, the New York Islanders, are monitoring his progress and have shown interest in adding him to their roster. The common thread among these teams is a genuine desire to contend for the Stanley Cup in the current season.

For Parise to participate in the postseason, he must secure a contract before the March 8 trade deadline, making him eligible for playoff action.

Laine Out Six Weeks, Blue Jackets Sellers Now?

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is set to miss six weeks due to a clavicle fracture sustained during Thursday’s overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 25-year-old winger has accumulated six goals and nine points in 18 games in his fourth season with the Blue Jackets. To say it’s been a struggle this year is an understatement and this injury only adds to the stress of a troubling year.

As reported by Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, prior to the injury, there was talk of a trade. That is all but impossible now. He writes:

There has been talk that Laine may be traded but, let’s be clear, he has never asked to be moved. His deal runs through the 2025-26 campaign and, unless the Jackets are willing to eat a portion of the contract, then there’s no chance Laine is going anywhere. The Jackets are about to miss the playoffs for the fourth straight spring and that doesn’t bode well for the people running the show. source – ‘INSIDER TRADING: Blue Jackets struggles could lead to front office changes’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 12/12/2023

The unexpected position of the Blues Jets as potential sellers this year adds pressure to a group of executives that was already feeling it.

Sharks Working on a Mike Hoffman Trade?

Garrioch adds one player worth monitoring is Mike Hoffman, the winger for the San Jose Sharks. Acquired by the Sharks in a three-way trade involving the Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins, Hoffman has showcased his skills with eight goals and 11 points in 27 games for San Jose. Once known as a legitimate and consistent goal scorer, he’s moved around a lot in the past few seasons. If his game is back on track, there might be some teams that see him as a useful depth option.

His proficiency in shooting the puck could make him an enticing option as the trade deadline approaches.

Wild Clear Bill Guerin During Investigation

According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, the Minnesota Wild have concluded an investigation into allegations of verbal abuse in the workplace against General Manager Bill Guerin. Initiated by complainant Andrew Heydt, the Wild’s director of team operations and player relations the incident, it was reported to the team’s HR department in late November. That prompted an external law firm to interview over 15 organization members.

Russo writes:

Two team sources indicated that the investigation into Guerin’s alleged behavior was complete and the findings were delivered to upper management and ownership early this week. Wild management determined that Guerin had not committed a fireable offense, team sources said Wednesday. source – ‘Wild GM Bill Guerin investigated for alleged verbal abuse: Sources’ – Michael Russo – The Athletic – 12/14/2023

Jordan Kyrou Emotional After Being Booed by Blues Fans

In response to inquiries about Craig Berube’s firing, Blues’ forward Jordan Kyrou offered a surprising “No comment. He’s no longer my coach.” The unexpected comments didn’t sit well with fans, leading to social media backlash and heavy boos as he suited up for the Blues on Thursday. They apparently didn’t appreciate his indifference towards a coach who lost his job, partly due to Kyrou’s struggles and perceived discord with the former bench boss.

Kyrou on getting booed by fans throughout tonight's game: "I see where they're coming from with how my comment sounded."



And he gets emotional when saying: "It's just tough, right? I love playing here. So, it's just tough to hear the fans booing me there." #stlblues pic.twitter.com/FsRZPadaP7 — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) December 15, 2023

Postgame, visibly shaken and emotional, Kyrou addressed the negative reaction, fighting back tears. He emphasized his focus on the future and contributing to team success. Acknowledging the boos, he expressed love for St. Louis and playing in front of the fans, deeming the situation “tough.” Regarding Berube, Kyrou appreciated the coach’s impact on his career and apologized if his remarks were misconstrued. Teammates voiced support, leading to Kyrou becoming visibly emotional during the interview, marking the game as his toughest yet.