NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Panthers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have made everyone by Elias Pettersson available by trade, even defenseman Quinn Hughes. When will the Edmonton Oilers try to move Jesse Puljujarvi? Are the Toronto Maple Leafs going to have trouble trying to re-sign William Nylander? Finally, what is the latest when it comes to a potential trade of Anthony Duclair by the Florida Panthers?

Canucks Don’t Want to Rebuild, Willing to Trade Hughes

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, during Saturday’s 32 Thoughts segment, he noted the Vancouver Canucks are not interested in a rebuild or tearing things down, but they are interested in changing their mix and shuffling their roster around. That means that everyone is available with the exception of Elias Pettersson.

When commenting on whether Quinn Hughes is available, Friedman said yes, but noted it would take an absolutely mammoth offer to acquire him. It seems unlikely the Canucks will move this player, but the fact he’s not an untouchable is intriguing.

Oilers Want to Wait Until Forwards Are Healthy Before Moving Puljujarvi

Friedman was also a guest on NHL Network and said that he believes this will be Jesse Puljujarvi’s last season in Edmonton with the Oilers. That said, he believes the Oilers will wait to make whatever move they make with the player until other forwards get healthy.

Warren Foegele returned to the lineup on Saturday, while Ryan McLeod and Evander Kane are still out. Klim Kostin has taken a regular role on the roster and Dylan Holloway is starting to find his legs. Friedman notes:

So I do think he’ll be somewhere else. Whether it’s a trade. Whether it’s waivers. Whether he stays to the end of the season and they just don’t qualify him, making him an unrestricted free agent. I think everybody, including Puljujarvi sees it’s time for a fresh start. It’s just a matter of when he gets it.

Could Nylander Be Too Expensive For Maple Leafs to Re-Sign?

Jonas Siegel wrote in a recent article for The Athletic that William Nylander posting career numbers and playing as well as he is could be problematic for the Toronto Maple Leafs who may not be able to afford to retain his services on a new contract.

Siegel writes that with a big regular season and playoffs, Nylander will have the leverage to demand a contract in the range of J.T. Miller, Jonathan Huberdeau, Johnny Gaudreau, and Filip Forsberg. He adds:

Come next summer, the Leafs will be in the position of having to decide whether they want to commit to Nylander on a big-time extension, or, play out the 2023-24 season and make a decision when Nylander is set to enter the UFA market for the first time. Leafs’ brass might also determine by next summer that Nylander’s price tag is too exorbitant and at least contemplate moving him before he’s lost, potentially, for nothing. (Dubas has long been a believer in Nylander. A different GM might not be.) source – ‘William Nylander’s career year carries interesting implications for the Maple Leafs’ – Jonas Siegel – The Athletic – 12/14/2022

Siegel argues that Nylander has already proven through previous negotiations that he’s willing to hold out or cause issues in order to get what he wants. That could lead him to play out this contract and then test the market.

Are Panthers Almost Ready to Trade Duclair?

According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, the Panthers have to be getting close to the point where they’re ready to trade Anthony Duclair. Russo writes that the team doesn’t want to move him but they might not have a choice considering how tight their salary cap situation is.

Russo writes:

So general manager Bill Zito may be forced to trade Duclair if he can’t figure out a way to clear cap space before Duclair’s return from a torn Achilles tendon. And that time could be approaching. Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Duclair began skating Dec. 13, and a day later he said he’s weeks (not months) away from a return.

The scribe adds that Duclair will be highly sought-after if he’s available. “He’s fast, can score and is appealing with a year left on an affordable deal.”