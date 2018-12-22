In today’s rumor rundown, there are ideas floating around as to where Jake Muzzin might end up if traded from the Los Angeles Kings, there is some debate about whether or not the Kings should move Tyler Toffoli and Elliotte Friedman gives his best updates on the status of some big names out of St. Louis.

Will the Predators go after some scoring help in the form of Andre Burakovsky?

Muzzin and Some Possible Destinations?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now writes that Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin has been linked to the Pittsburgh Penguins. A source said the Kings are looking for high draft picks for Muzzin, which would make it difficult for the Penguins to be players, if true, but it appears to be a story to watch.

Murat Ates tweets that the belief is also that the LA Kings and the Winnipeg Jets might have something on the go although the two have not been linked in any formal talks at this time.

At 29 years old and a $4 million cap hit, Muzzin is going to be very popular on the trade market if he is, in fact, being moved by the Kings organization.

Tyler Toffoli Trade, Yes or No?

Lisa Dillman and Josh Cooper of The Athletic wrote an article debating the pros and cons of the Kings moving forward Tyler Toffoli. He has struggled a bit in LA with only five goals through 35 games.

Dillman and Cooper write that the reasons to trade him include the fact that he could fetch a strong return because he still has a reputation as a strong scorer and that if placed with the right linemates, could light it up again. The case for not trading him includes the fact the Kings are an older team and Toffoli is younger. It’s too soon to give up on a player who could be a part of their future.

Both scribes add there are some teams definitely interested in Toffoli including the Edmonton Oilers. They write:

The Edmonton Oilers could use some help on the wing, if this rebound under Ken Hitchcock is for real and they decide to go for it. Toffoli played some of his best hockey when Oilers forward Milan Lucic was with the Kings in 2015-16. Another fact to consider: Jesse Puljujarvi (No. 4 pick, 2016 Draft) hasn’t fit in Edmonton and at some point, the Oilers might be prepared to cut their losses. He could be one of those young players who could benefit from a change of scenery. source – ‘Rebuilding the Kings: The case for and against trading Tyler Toffoli’ – The Athletic – Lisa Dillman and Josh Cooper – 12/21/2018

Where are the Blues at with Big Decisions?

Elliotte Friedman was on Sportsnet 960 and was asked where he thinks the St. Louis Blues are at with some of the big-name players in the rumor mill. Friedman thinks the Blues will take their time with some hard decisions but knows there will be moves coming.

Friedman said, “I think Pietrangelo, he’s got one more year to unrestricted free agency.” when speaking about the star defensemen that was rumored to be part of a package to Toronto. On Vladimir Tarasenko, Friedman said, “he’s got a no-trade list that kicks in July 1.” There was also news on Brayden Schenn, who Friedman explained, “I think he’s a guy a lot of teams would really like to have, or could say, ‘That guy could help us.’”

“And even Parayko. I mean, his name has constantly been in rumors since the draft,” he added.

Friedman doesn’t believe the Blues will move Jaden Schwartz. “I know that’s a player that they really like there and they’ve always thought he was an important key to how they win. I don’t see him going anywhere. I’d be surprised,” he said.

Predators and Andre Burakovsky?

Predators GM David Poile is feeling the heat a bit in Nashville as some of the starting forwards are falling to injury. It was already expected the Predators might look for some scoring help via trade and now there is some belief Poile might have his eyes on a player like Washington Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky.

One of the reasons there might be some teeth to this rumor is that the Capitals are reportedly looking to make a deal that would bring back a roster player and the Predators are one of the few competitive teams who could afford to make that kind of a move.

