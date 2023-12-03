NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Flames, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are still talking to Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek about their respective contract extensions. Where is everyone at? Meanwhile, Elliotte Friedman believes the Edmonton Oilers could call up Jack Campbell this week. Unfortunately, Campbell had another stinker performance in Bakersfield on Saturday. Does that change anything? Also, there is talk the Oilers might look into signing Corey Perry. Finally, why did a trade between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames fall through?

Status on Pettersson and Hronek Contract Talks

Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor delved into Elias Pettersson’s contract negotiations with the Vancouver Canucks. Dhaliwal emphasized that there’s no rush from either side, pointing out that Pettersson remains under club control until 2025. According to a source close to the situation, Dhaliwal urged everyone to “chill.” Pettersson’s agent, Pat Brisson, recently met with Canucks GM Patrick Allvin in Colorado.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Shifting focus to Filip Hronek, Dhaliwal noted a lack of updates, describing the situation as “very quiet.” While Hronek’s agent had a casual encounter with the Canucks a couple of weeks ago, no formal meetings transpired. Dhaliwal expressed uncertainty about which contract negotiation, Pettersson’s or Hronek’s, will pose a greater challenge, emphasizing the complexity of both deals.

Campbell Has Stinker In Showcase Game Before Possible Oilers Call-Up

Elliotte Friedman noted in the Saturday Headlines report: “I don’t think it’s impossible that [Jack Campbell] is gonna back with the Oilers this week. I wouldn’t want to say its 100% gonna happen, but as long as he gets through tonight okay, I can see the possibility of it happening soon.” Unfortunately, he didn’t get through the night OK. He allowed four goals for a .886 save percentage. Two of them were stops he should have made.

Still, Campbell is is 3-1-0 in his last four starts with Bakersfield with a .930 sv%. Is that enough? It was asked what happens if Campbell is recalled and he’s not very good in Edmonton again. Frank Seravalli responded, “They’re going to have to make a move and they’re going to have to find a way to get rid of that contract.”

Oilers Might Look at Corey Perry

In other Oilers-related news, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal wonders if the team is going to take a closer look at Corey Perry. Matheson speculates that Oilers General Manager Ken Holland may be exploring the possibility of acquiring Perry, who had his contract terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks last week due to unacceptable workplace conduct. Matheson suggests that the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers might also be considering Perry given their need for role players.

Highlighting Holland’s history of taking calculated risks, Matheson draws a parallel with the successful signing of Evander Kane, despite his off-ice controversies. The move to bring Kane to the Oilers proved to be a significant success, reinforcing the idea that Holland has a knack for turning such decisions into favorable outcomes for the team.

Matheson writes:

Holland will have to wait for Perry’s substance-abuse situation to clear, and he’ll certainly have to investigate fully what Perry did to have his contract terminated in Chicago, but if he doesn’t feel it’s a serious impediment, Holland would be all-in on the borderline Hall of Famer, even if he turns 39 in May. Age is no red flag for Holland, who traded for a 38-year-old Duncan Keith. source – ‘MATHESON: Expect Oilers GM Ken Holland to explore Corey Perry availability’ – Jim Matheson – Edmonton Journal – 12/02/2023

Maple Leafs Wanted Flames to Retain Up to 50% on Tanev and Zadorov

Friedman at the intermission says the Maple Leafs made a pitch for both Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov before Zadorov was traded to the Canucks. The reason the deal didn’t get done was because the two sides couldn’t come to terms on the compenstation for Flames to retain 50% on both players. Friedman noted that the pieces coming back for the two players was challenging enough. But, to add the compensation for salary retention made it almost impossible.

As a result, Zadorov went to Vancouver and the Maple Leafs continue to look at Tanev, amongst other options.