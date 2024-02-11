NHL Rumors: Devils, Flames, Maple Leafs, Sabres, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils had serious trade conversations about goaltender Jacob Markstrom. How far did things get and why were the talks stopped? Meanwhile, how many games with Morgan Rielly be suspended for after cross-checking Ridly Greig in the head? The Buffalo Sabres are reportedly looking for serious deadline help. Finally, the talk surrounding the Edmonton Oilers and Jake Guentzel doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Devils and Flames Talked Markstrom Trade

Sportsnet Insider Elliotte Friedman dropped noteworthy trade news, revealing serious discussions between New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald and Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy regarding goaltender Jacob Markstrom. Uncertain if Markstrom was informed, the teams engaged in substantial talks before a recent game, considering the trade package and salary retention.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman emphasized the uncertainty of Markstrom’s involvement, but it wasn’t believed that the trade discussion ever reached the goaltender. Talks fell apart over the complications of retaining money and the trade return. Friedman mentioned, “I just heard it’s really tough to do, really difficult, and it stopped in its tracks.” Despite earlier talks, the current sentiment leans towards the trade is unlikely, but Friedman wasn’t closed off to the idea that talks could pick up again down the road.

In a recent interview, Markstrom seems to be hinting that he wouldn’t block the attempts of the Flames to trade him if that’s what they feel is best for the organization.

Morgan Rielly Looking at Lengthy Suspension

According to Chris Johnston of TSN: “It sounds like @NHLPlayerSafety is still in the information-gathering stage after last night’s Morgan Rielly cross-check on Ridly Greig, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Rielly get a hearing. The DoPS have some time with the Leafs not due to play again until Tuesday.”

The time delay before making a decision is likely over whether Rielly has a phone or in-person hearing, the latter meaning a suspension longer than five games. In the closing seconds of Saturday’s match against the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly took exception to Ridly Greig capitalizing on an empty net with an uncontested slapshot. Rielly delivered a cross-check to Greig’s head, sparking a late-game brawl.

The 29-year-old defenseman incurred a five-minute cross-checking major and game misconduct, leading to debates among fans and analysts. Discussions center on the potential length of Rielly’s suspension. Some advocate for an in-person hearing, others believe Greig was in the wrong and that the cross-check, while nasty, wasn’t intentionally high.

Sabres Want Immediate Roster Help

According to Friedman, the Buffalo Sabres are actively seeking immediate assistance to enhance their roster and improve their win/loss record. There has been speculation about the team’s intentions, with the key takeaway being their emphasis on making impactful improvements immediately.

I reported yesterday that Casey Mittelstadt is being shopped by Buffalo. The sense would be that the Sabres aren’t just looking for picks and prospects in that trade.

Oilers Waiting on Jake Guentzel’s Availability?

In the latest Insider Trading segment on TSN, Pierre LeBrun highlights that Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins has emerged as the primary trade target for the Edmonton Oilers. Friedman noted too that “Edmonton is one team I think that has the eyes on him. Though they’re definitely not the only ones.”

There is no official word on Guentzel even being available out of Pittsburgh yet, but Friedman expressed on the 32 Thoughts podcast that, in his opinion, if Guentzel is available, he’s the player the Oilers would like to acquire, identifying him as “their guy”. Talk is the Oilers don’t want to move Philip Broberg or Dylan Holloway to make the deal, but they would move the first-round pick.

Interestingly, there was a worrisome moment on Saturday as Broberg took another big hit in an AHL game and left with Condor’s athletic trainer Josh Bennett. It does sound like Broberg will be OK.