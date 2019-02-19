In today’s rumor rundown there are updates on the Ottawa Senators, specifically Matt Duchene and Mark Stone. There is also news on the Columbus Blue Jackets plan of action when it comes to how best to trade Artemi Panarin. Will the Vancouver Canucks be interested in adding a rental at the trade deadline and will Eric Staal be traded out of Minnesota?

Decisions on Stone and Duchene Imminent

Darren Dreger of TSN said, “Unless there’s last minute change, the Ottawa Senators plan on trading Matt Duchene. In fact, he added that the team has never taken a firm stance on him signing or not and they just sort of assumed his lack of signing was an indication he wasn’t going to.

Mark Stone’s future in Ottawa should also be determined early this week, well in advance of the trade deadline.” The Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators are believed to be among the teams that have called to inquire.

Brian Lawton suggested he would be shocked if neither player were moved before the deadline and that Ryan Dzingel is the player most likely to stay in Ottawa at this point.

The Senators and Jets Talking

Sports columnist for the Winnipeg Jets, Mike McIntyre said he was watching the Winnipeg Jets-Nashville Predators AHL game in the press box yesterday and noticed Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion, assistant GM Peter MacTavish and director of pro scouting Jim Clark talking. He believes the Senators have interest in goaltender Eric Comrie (WPG) and Eeli Tolvanen (NSH) as potential targets.

Blue Jackets Waiting for Right Panarin Offer

Frank Seravalli of TSN reported that the Blue Jackets have told any interested parties they should bring their best offers to the table for Panarin because he is available. So far, nothing has really presented itself because teams are waiting to see what happens with Duchene and Stone before they pile up the offers for Panarin.

Eric Staal Won’t Make a Move Out of Minnesota Easy

Elliotte Friedman was on the NHL Network, and spoke about the Minnesota Wild being sellers. He said, “I have heard it.”.

He added:

“The one thing about Eric Staal is Staal has some control over his movement. The rumor is that he hasn’t exactly… he’s not going to make it easy in terms of where they could move him. Some of the teams that Minnesota might try to move him to, he might make it hard for them to be on his list.”

Friedman believes Staal really likes it in Minnesota and isn’t actively going to assist in facilitating a move out of the city or the organization. He can make a list of 10 teams to which he will not accept a trade. Instead, one name Friedman thinks might move is Charlie Coyle. “…Charlie Coyle – that is a name that has been in a lot of rumors from time-to-time over the past two years. … So I think that’s going to all come down to asking price.”

Canucks Likely Staying Out of Trade Deadline Market

Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning said he may not be looking at the rental market and if he’s going to make a move, he may wait for free agency.

There were some rumors the team might be interested in Jakob Silfverberg but that appears to be false, at least in terms of adding him at the expense of their rebuild plans. Benning said, “If we’re going to do trades, it’s going to be players who can be pieces of the puzzle moving forward.”