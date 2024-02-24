NHL Rumors: Senators, Oilers, Canucks, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is some talk as the Ottawa Senators look around to gauge the market on Vladimir Tarasenko that he would prefer to stay in Ottawa. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have several trade deadline needs. What is their priority? Have the Vancouver Canucks made an official offer to Elias Pettersson or not? Finally, are the Boston Bruins seriously considering a Linus Ullmark trade?

Does Tarasenko Want to Be Traded?

According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, the Senators know they can likely trade winger Vladimir Tarasenko. Heading into Thursday’s game, Tarasenko boasted impressive stats with 15 goals and 37 points in 51 games, making him an enticing option for playoff-bound teams in need of left-wing assistance. But, because Tarasenko has a full no-trade clause, he holds the power to control his situation. Interestingly, he might not want to go anywhere.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Ottawa Senators (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Garrioch writes:

There is some talk that Tarasenko may opt to finish the year with Ottawa, but if he wants a better payday this summer then his best bet is to get in some post-season games. source – ‘GARRIOCH: It’s time for the Ottawa Senators to get down to brass trade tacks’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Senators – 02/22/2024

Early speculation is that the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are among the interested teams eyeing the 32-year-old.

Oilers Priorities at the Deadline

Speaking of the Oilers, TSN’s Ryan Rishaug took a look at the dilemma on a recent episode of the Got Yer’ Back podcast and explained what he believes is the team’s order of trying to get things done over the next two weeks. He notes the order of importance goes, “a top-six right winger or a third-line center, and a depth defender and I think they stand pat on goaltending front.”

There are certainly doubts in Edmonton of late with the way the goaltending has played. Both Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have had shaky starts and while the Oilers were believed to be comfortable with that duo, it’s no longer a lock to go into the playoffs with Skinner and Pickard as the tandem.

No Confirmation of a $12 Million Offer to Elias Pettersson

Elliotte Friedman cited David Pagnotta’s report that the Canucks have tabled a long-term offer to Elias Pettersson worth $12 million per season. Pagnotta said that the offer hasn’t been accepted or declined, but that’s just kind of out there. Friedman wasn’t able to confirm that number or an actual offer but did say he’s heard the Canucks have made it clear they’ll pay Pettersson. The plan is not to lose him over the dollar figure.

Bruins Seriously Contemplating Goaltender Trade

Friedman and Jeff Marek also discussed the prospect of the Boston Bruins trading goaltender Linus Ullmark during their latest podcast. While Friedman raised doubts about the likelihood of such a move, he did note that sources say that Bruins’ GM Don Sweeney might consider it if substantial upgrades can be made elsewhere on the roster.

Related: Maple Leafs News and Rumors: Matthews, Robertson, Benoit & Rifai

Friedman points out that the Bruins are actively seeking a center and a defenseman, but with limited draft picks and prospects, a big trade might have to include a roster player. Friedman emphasizes the challenge, noting, “They don’t have picks… the Bruins actually have players they can move.” However, he remains cautious, acknowledging the circumstantial nature of trade talks during this time of the season. Friedman cautions that the team might have to think twice about weakening an area of strength, whereas Marek argues it’s more a luxury and that sometimes you need to dip into that luxury to solve other issues.