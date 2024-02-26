NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Penguins, Red Wings, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled Joseph Woll from the Toronto Marlies. How much trade interest are the goaltenders in Pittsburgh getting? Meanwhile, more trade talk out of Pittsburgh suggests one of their goaltenders will be moved ahead of the trade deadline. The Detroit Red Wings may have pivoted on selling expiring assets, including David Perron, and are the Ottawa Senators considering a Brady Tkachuk trade?

Joseph Woll Recalled from Toronto Marlies

Joseph Woll is set to rejoin Maple Leafs’ practice following his conditioning stint. The team recalled Woll from his conditioning loan on Monday, but, as per CapFriendly, he’s yet to be activated from LTIR. Once that happens, it will be interesting to see what the Maple Leafs do and if they make a corresponding transaction.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled G Joseph Woll from his conditioning loan with the @TorontoMarlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 26, 2024

In his lone AHL outing against the Laval Rocket, Woll displayed impressive form by stopping 36 of 37 shots, achieving a remarkable .973 SV% in a 4-1 victory for the Marlies. With both Woll and Martin Jones not waivers exempt, the Leafs face a decision of either retaining all three goaltenders or risking losing Jones on waivers.

Penguins Goaltending Could Be a Storyline to Watch

Further to yesterday’s report about the Pittsburgh Penguins being a team that is looking to talk trades with teams about any players not in their core, there is a buzz being generated around their goaltenders, specifically Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic. Both players are in the rumor mill and it is expected that one of them will be dealt before March 8.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Having a standout year, Jarry’s trade value is peaking. Several Cup-caliber teams lack a No. 1 goaltender and they could see him as a fit, while the Penguins are open to moving him if they can sell high. As the Penguins rebuild, Jarry, no longer a youngster, might not fit their competitive timeline. So too, the five-year deal they signed him to is one they’ve regretted since it was offered. If they can get out from under it, they’d like to.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter

Meanwhile, Josh Yohe of The Athletic writes about Nedeljkovic:

He’s good. And again, so many teams need goaltending. Think Colorado would like him as a backup? Lots of teams would. Could the Penguins get a second-round pick for him? It’s something to consider. source – ‘Penguins most likely to be dealt at NHL trade deadline: Who stays, who goes?’ – Josh Yohe – The Athletic – 02/26/2024

Yohe also notes it’s about 80 percent odds that Jake Guentzel is traded and a bidding war is brewing between Western Conference teams.

Red Wings Likely to Re-Sign David Perron

Both Emily Kaplan and Elliotte Friedman are reporting that the Detroit Red Wings might be looking to extend David Perron to an extension. Kaplan suggests that an extension might be confirmed in the lead-up to or around the NHL Deadline on March 8.

Related: Oilers Might Be Working On Two-Man Deadline Trade with Ducks

Detroit appears poised to shift focus from selling assets to making a playoff push. Kaplan writes:

“Steve Yzerman is perhaps the most secretive general manager in the league. He won’t even publicly (and for all I know privately) put a timeframe on the Red Wings’ rebuild. However, in talking to sources around the league, it sounds like Yzerman is focused on making the playoffs this season, capitalizing on a strong first half.

Jeff Marek of Sportsnet notes the Red Wings might be buyers and could pursue a “defenseman with bite” at the trade deadline. He also thinks they could be looking at adding a forward.

Don’t Buy the Brady Tkachuk Trade Rumors

Former NHLer and Spittin’ Chiclets co-host Ryan Whitney tweeted, “The Sens have something cooking right now. Rumor Boys hearing that Ottawa would maybe move Brady Tkachuk. Can’t believe it though because no one could be that dumb. 9 points out of playoffs with 2 games in hand.” As much as this tweet garnered some attention over the past 24 hours, it is very unlikely the Senators consider making this move.

While no player is ever off the table in terms of a trade, I reached out to a few sources I trust who follow the Senators closely and they all said they don’t see it. It feels like this has only become a story because of the size of Whitney’s following and the fact Senators’ GM Steve Staios is trying to be active. Tkachuk has definitely not asked for a trade.