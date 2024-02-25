Oilers Might Be Working On Two-Man Deadline Trade with Ducks

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Edmonton Oilers have had discussions with the Anaheim Ducks about a possible deadline trade and the NHL insider notes it could be over two players. The first is Adam Henrique, who the Oilers have been linked to in trade rumors before. The second is Sam Carrick, a depth forward making less than $1 million per season.

Interestingly, Friedman isn’t positive, but he believes there might be a deal in the works that would include both players coming to the Oilers in one move.

According to a previous report by Darren Dreger, the Oilers have been looking for a top-six forward to complement star player Leon Draisaitl. But, the prices are high. While keeping their eyes on the rest of the trade market, they are also exploring the potential addition of Henrique, the Ducks’ versatile and productive center. He would fill a third-line center role and potentially work spot duty in other places as needed.

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In an interview with Leafs Morning Take, Henrique is staying focused on his game but understands why his name is out there in trade discussions. He is aware his contract could necessitate a deadline deal and he’d be open to playing again in the postseason with a chance to win a Stanley Cup. He holds a modified no-trade clause in his contract and it’s not clear if he would waive to join the Oilers. That said, if he wants to play on a contending team, despite Edmonton’s recent blip in their play, they do have a legitimate shot at going deep in the postseason.

Related: Vezina Goalie May Be Available to Oilers for Discount Deadline Ask

Meanwhile, Carrick could be a nice depth addition for Edmonton. He would undoubtedly infuse grit and toughness into the Oilers’ bottom forward ranks. While not known for high offensive output, he significantly contributes to the physical aspect of the game, exemplified by an impressive 124 hits in just 56 games this season. He comes in at a low price point, taking up just $850K on the salary cap.

Can the Oilers Pull Off This Trade?

One of the things going for an Edmonton and Anaheim trade is that the Ducks can afford to retain salary and are looking to improve by adding picks and prospects. They’d likely be open to taking money back in a deal and those are things that Oilers’ GM Ken Holland might need to cross the Ts and dot the Is on any trade.

Edmonton is waiting, trying to accrue as much LTIR cap space as possible. If this deal does happen, it might take place just days, if not hours before the March 8 deadline comes to a close.

Undoubtedly, the Oilers will be keeping an eye on other moves. A team that, at one point, seemed secure in their depth and goaltending is, all of a sudden, unsure about what they need. Edmonton might have to fill a few holes and the Ducks can potentially help them do so.

Expect the Oilers To Have Plenty of Conversations

The Ducks and Oilers don’t play each other before the trade deadline, so if there’s really something here, expect to hear that Edmonton has sent scouts to games the Ducks are playing. At the same time, expect that the Oilers and other names will be linked over the next two weeks. Holland has his toes in the water on several moves and this is one year that it’s hard to predict which direction he’ll go.

With some losses piling up since the All-Star break, this is a team that could use some work. Holland needs a difference-maker… or two.