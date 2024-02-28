NHL Rumors: Stars, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Oilers, Devils

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the asking price for Jake Guentzel out of Pittsburgh is extremely high. Meanwhile, it appears there’s a clear frontrunner for Chris Tanev’s services and it’s not the Toronto Maple Leafs. The New Jersey Devils would like to re-sign Tyler Toffoli, but a trade may be on the table. Finally, is any talk of locker room friction with the Edmonton Oilers accurate or overblown?

Asking Price Ridiculously High for Guentzel

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan is reporting that Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas has put a huge price tag on Jake Guentzel, seeking a package of multiple first-round picks (or a first-round pick and equivalent in top prospects or roster players). He’s arguably the most coveted winger available at this season’s deadline and the Penguins know it. They’re looking to hit a home run if they elect to trade him.

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

She notes in a recent column:

“Interest in Jake Guentzel around the league hasn’t waned at all, despite him being on injured reserve through the March 8 deadline. It still seems likely Guentzel is on the move. I’ve heard the asking price on Guentzel is multiple first-round picks (or a first-round pick and equivalent in top prospects or roster players). One rival executive said “the Guentzel asking price is ridiculous.”

If a team pays that will be intriguing to see. And, if they wait, do the Penguins come down in their asking price or hold onto the forward?

Stars Now the Favorite to Land Tanev Over the Maple Leafs

According to TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun, the Dallas Stars have emerged as front-runners to land Chris Tanev at this season’s deadline. Saying the defenseman wants to go to a contender and that Edmonton, Toronto, Dallas, and Vancouver all fit the criteria, it’s the Stars making the biggest push.

Interest from the Maple Leafs dates back months, but Treliving couldn’t find a way to land the second-round pick the Flames needed in any trade. Calgary was hoping for a first-rounder, but LeBrun reports, “Chris Tanev hasn’t moved (yet) because all of the teams that have shown interest — and we know that a dozen teams have reached out — nobody has slapped a first-round pick on the table.”

LeBrun adds that Dallas covets a right-shot defenseman and Tanev tops that list. “And they’ve made it clear what they’re willing to pay for Chris Tanev, but what that package doesn’t include is a first-round pick.”

Devils Would Like to Re-Sign Tyler Toffoli

According to Devils’ analyst James Nichols, the Devils’ are aware that trading Tyler Toffoli could be necessary if they continue to struggle. That said, their preference is to secure an extension with the forward. Darren Dreger reported during a recent Insider Trading segment that the Devils have already initiated extension talks with Toffoli’s agent, Pat Brisson.

It sounds like Toffoli, 31, recognizes that his next contract will likely be his last significant one and wants a long-term deal. He’s caught in a tricky situation. The Devils are getting interest in the player and they want to keep him, but the return is important for their long-term future and if he wants a big-money extension, a trade might be the better option if they’re not destined for the playoffs.

Oilers Locker Room Friction Rumors

After comments made on a recent Got Yer’ Back podcast, talk that perhaps Evander Kane is unhappy with his role on the team’s third line has potentially led to friction in the Oilers’ locker room. Looking into those reports, the verbal exchange mentioned by Rob Brown between Leon Draisaitl and Kane while the Oilers were losing games was not meant to suggest there is an ongoing issue.

Both Draisaitl and Kane are emotional players and both want to be part of the solution and success of the team. The two players may not be finding the right chemistry on the ice, but I’ve been assured that any stories of locker room issues are overblown.

Talk that Kane is acting out or has become a disruption is inaccurate. This is a player that wants to produce, the Oilers know he’s important in their playoff run and frustration can boil over at times when things aren’t going well. Even Draisaitl is known to act out emotionally, admitting he often wears his heart on his sleeve.