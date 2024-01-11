NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flyers, Flames, Perry Return

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, more drama surrounds the Philadelphia Flyers. John Tortorella snapped on the reporter that suggested Kevin Hayes’ fingerprints were all over the Cutter Gauthier exit. Gauthier even spoke about the move, and while he wouldn’t give more detail into why he wanted out, he did deny Hayes’ involvement. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have avoided what looked like a serious injury to Matthew Knies. There is talk that Jacob Markstrom is the topic of trade conversation out of Calgary. Finally, the NHL has cleared Corey Perry for a return.

John Tortorella Defends Kevin Hayes

Tortorella, famed for his directness, passionately refuted recent claims that Kevin Hayes influenced Cutter Gauthier’s departure from Philadelphia. Despite documented issues with Hayes during the latter’s tenure with the Flyers, the coach staunchly defended his former player, labeling the allegations as unfounded.

John Tortorella Head Coach of the Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tortorella asked pointedly, “Is the guy here that caused Kevin Hayes a problem?” Rejecting the idea that Hayes, a respected player, would influence Gauthier negatively, Tortorella dismissed it as “bulls**t.” Anthony SanFilippo, who put the Hayes report out there defended his report, saying multiple people inside the organization believed that Hayes had some influence, while not intentionally, on Gauthier’s feelings towards the Flyers.

Gauthier, speaking on the Light the Lamp podcast with Alexis Downie, acknowledged that there was a private matter that affected his opinion of playing in Philadelphia, but he vehemently denied Hayes’ involvement. He confirmed, as did Hayes earlier in the week, that he’s received death threats for choosing to play elsewhere.

Corey Perry Cleared for NHL Return

As per reports on Wednesday, Corey Perry, released by the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 30, spoke with NHL commissioer Gary Bettman and has been given the green light to sign with an NHL team as an unrestricted free agent. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun writes that Bettman didn’t actually need to “clear” Perry because the commissioner hadn’t barred him from playing to begin with. But Bettman met with Perry at the player’s request.

It’s not clear who Perry will talk to or if any teams have reached out. That said, within minutes of the news, there were multiple suggestions of teams that might have interest in the veteran forward. He needs to return before March 8 to be eligible to play in the postseason.

As discussed on TSN 1050’s First Up, former NHLer Carlo Colaiacovo believes there is mutual interest between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Perry.

Matthew Knies Not Seriously Injured

It looks as though the Toronto Maple Leafs got good news on Thursday as Matthew Knies appears to have avoided a serious injury. The 21-year-old winger, who left yesterday’s practice early after suffering a lower-body injury, participated in the team’s optional skate today and says he’s good to play tonight against the New York Islanders.

Markstrom Attracting Interest Out of Calgary

Kent Wilson of the Calgary Herald writes, “Jacob Markstrom might be playing himself out of Calgary this year, and that’s a good thing.” This comes following a report that David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period that there is interest in the Flames’ veteran netminder.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While on Sportsnet 960 in Calgary, Pagnotta suggested that teams have been reaching out to the Flames regarding Markstrom’s availability. Apparently, General Manager Craig Conroy has yet to approach Markstrom or his agent Pat Morris about waiving his No-Movement Clause (NMC), but there are conversations going on around the idea of a deal.

Considering the subpar goaltending plaguing playoff contenders like the Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, and Carolina Hurricanes, there is a potential opportunity for the Flames to sell high on Markstrom. Dustin Wolf, would then be moved into a full-time role.