In today’s rumor rundown, there is speculation the Canucks may elect to trade their star defenseman, the Blue Jackets have a difficult decision to make when it comes to Sergei Bobrovsky and the Maple Leafs and Mitch Marner will be waiting to get a deal done until after the season.

Canucks To Trade and Re-sign Alex Edler?

With rumors running rampant as to what the plan is for Alex Edler in Vancouver, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports in an ideal world, the Vancouver Canucks defenseman would waive his no-trade clause, allow the Canucks to deal him for some assets before the trade deadline, and then re-sign with the franchise on July 1st. This is the type of deal you don’t see often in the NHL but it could be one that would work for both sides in this scenario.

Nick Kypreos suggested a three-year, $17 million deal might be enough to get him re-signed in Vancouver when it comes time to secure his next deal.

Related: NHL Rumors: William Karlsson, Ducks, Devils, More

What’s Next for Bobrovsky?

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun suggests that while the Columbus Blue Jackets and Sergei Bobrovsky have seemingly put their spat in the rearview mirror, the drama is far from over when it comes to the star netminders future.

Garrioch writes:

“The problem with trading him is he’s your No. 1 goalie,” a league executive told Postmedia on Friday. “You need him if you’re going to go anywhere in the playoffs. It would be hard to win that trade.”… Bobrovksy likely will walk away for nothing in the off-season, and that isn’t a great situation for the Jackets, either. If push comes to shove, Bobrovsky could be packing his bags next month. There’s still plenty of time for this to play out. source – ‘GARRIOCH SUNDAY: We haven’t heard the last of Bobrovsky and the Blue Jackets saga’ – Ottawa Sun – Bruce Garrioch – 12/12/2019

Garrioch wonders if the Philadelphia Flyers would be interested in Bobrovsky but suggests that may only be realistic in a sign-and-trade scenario.

There is another rumor out there that both Artemi Panarin and Bobrovsky will end up in Florida.

Related: NHL Rumor Shootdown: Auston Matthews Offer Sheet

Mitch Marner Will Not Negotiate Now

Marner’s agent said that there is absolutely no way that Mitch Marner negotiates with the Maple Leafs during the season on his next contract. Comments by Nick Kypreos on Saturday’s Headlines was that speculation was that discussions took place last summer for Marner and the ask was $9 million per season which was too rich for the Leafs.

Because Marner is on pace for 105 points and set to break the Maple Leafs record for wingers in points, if the team wants to get him in at $9 million now, it will have to be on a much shorter term than the 8 years allowable under the current CBA.

Related: NHL Rumors: Schenn, Bobrovsky, Canadiens and More

Optimism On NHL Labour Front

Both Elliotte Friedman and Chris Johnston said during the Headlines report that the NHL is looking a favorable start to the next CBA negotiations and few people can remember the talks on a new deal getting off to such a positive start.

Gary Bettman says he’s not looking for a fight when it comes to negotiating a new deal and it is believed that as long as the NHL can see the beginning and end to a full season, that attitude will not change. The league and the players are meeting often and things are moving forward. Kypreos suggests the players aren’t looking for massive changes and that helps.

Micheal Ferland Could Be Prime Target

It was suggested that Carolina Hurricanes pending free agent forward Micheal Ferland could be looking Tom Wilson type money on his next deal but that might not stop teams from targeting him as a piece to add before the deadline.

Nypreos said:

“All Wilson’s done between last season and this season is create maybe a mini arms race in terms of teams now sitting there going, ‘the Cup has to come through the East with the Washington Capitals,’ so Ferland, of course, plays a real physical type of role and many teams believe that he could fit the bill in terms of pushing Washington through an Eastern Conference playoff.”

Listen to the Latest Version of our Podcast

On the sixth episode of the Hockey Writers Podcast, we our gave their thoughts on the season that was in 2018 and what to expect out of the new year in 2019, including what might happen with a player like Bobrovsky.