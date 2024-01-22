NHL Rumors: Oilers, Capitals, Ducks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers made the signing of Corey Perry official on Monday morning. What is the deal and how did this signing come together? Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals are moving Evgeny Kuznetsov around in an attempt to get him going. If it doesn’t work, is a trade possible? Adam Henrique is getting a ton of trade attention for the Anaheim Ducks. Finally, what was Ryan Reaves trying to accomplish by telling the media he’s healthy and ready to play while the Toronto Maple Leafs keep him on IR?

Oilers Sign Corey Perry to 1-Year Deal

In a strategic move aimed at filling a depth need for their playoff push and postseason roster, the Edmonton Oilers have formally inked a one-year deal with Corey Perry. The former Hart Trophy recipient, but now 38-year-old right-winger, brings a wealth of experience, including Stanley Cup pedigree to the team.

The average annual value (AAV) of the deal is $775K, accompanied by performance bonuses. As outlined by CapFriendly, Perry stands to earn an additional $325,000, structured as follows:

$225k for completing 10 games played. $50k contingent upon the Oilers winning the second round of the playoffs, provided Perry either a) participates in 50% of the second-round games, or b) plays in 50% of the total games encompassing the first and second rounds. An additional $50k in the event of the Oilers triumphing in the third round of the playoffs, subject to Perry either a) being involved in 50% of the third-round games, or b) contributing to 50% of the total games spanning the first, second, and third rounds.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug noted on Sunday that the Oilers did their due diligence before signing Perry. He notes the team spoke with Perry or his agent almost on a day-to-day basis and the Oilers spoke to the Chicago Blackhawks, all while Perry was going to the NHL to make sure there were no roadblocks before he returned to the league.

Could Capitals Trade Kuznetsov If Moving Him Down the Lineup Doesn’t Work?

In a recent report by Sammi Silber for The Hockey News, it was highlighted that Evgeny Kuznetsov, center for the Washington Capitals, experienced a notable lineup change during Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Blues. Head coach Spencer Carberry explained that the decision to move Kuznetsov to the fourth line stemmed from concerns about his performance when paired with Alex Ovechkin, stating that the duo was consistently facing challenges on the ice this season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The tactical shift was aimed at reigniting Kuznetsov’s form, as the 31-year-old center has struggled to maintain consistency and momentum throughout the current season. If this doesn’t work, rumors of a trade could pop up but Silber expressed skepticism about the likelihood of Kuznetsov being traded by the March 8 deadline. This is primarily due to his $7.8 million average annual value (AAV) and diminishing trade value. Despite this, she speculated that Kuznetsov could potentially become a valuable asset in draft trades, hinting at the possibility of a strategic move involving the seasoned center in the future.

Ducks Getting a Ton of Interest in Adam Henrique

ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reports that Adam Henrique has become the focus of trade interest for a number of teams ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Due to his consistent track record– 20 goals six times in the past decade — he’s drawing a lot of attention from opposing teams right now.

He is on pace for 25 goals this season and Weekes notes, “Original New Jersey Devil that eliminated the Rangers in the postseason during his time there. Versatile expiring contract veteran. Can play in all situations. He draws a lot of interest from opposing clubs right now.”

Ryan Reaves Waiting For Something to Happen with Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves might be causing a bit of grief for the team. He spoke with the media this weekend and noted that he’s healthy while sitting on the injured reserve (IR). The physical forward hasn’t been played much by the Maple Leafs this season and after signing a three-year, $4.05 million contract in the offseason, that hasn’t sat well with many of the fans, or the forward. Clearly, he’d like an opportunity to get back into the lineup and show why he brings value to the team. Still, he continues to be scratched.

Speaking to reporters, Reaves says he’s waiting. “I definitely hate it”, he notes when it comes to sitting out. But, there’s not much he can do. When asked why he’s not back in the lineup, he responded, “That’s a question for them. I am not in those rooms, in those conversations. I’m not going to speculate anything. Just stay ready. And if I get called upon, I do. If I don’t, I get my work in.” He added, that his only option is to “Either stay patient to get in the lineup — or stay patient for whatever else is going to come.”