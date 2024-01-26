NHL Rumors: Penguins, Oilers, Predators, Blue Jackets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, should the Pittsburgh Penguins be thinking about trading Sidney Crosby? One analyst believes the team owes it to Crosby to consider a move. Meanwhile, how much have the trade deadline plans for the Edmonton Oilers changed? Will the Nashville Predators let the players decide their own fate at the NHL Trade Deadline? Finally, are the Columbus Blue Jackets willing to listen to trade offers for Patrik Laine and Ivan Provorov?

Should Penguins Give Crosby a Chance to Win Cups?

According to Kevin Hayes (host of TSN OverDrive), it might be time for the Pittsburgh Penguins to do a solid for Sidney Crosby and consider moving him. Saying Crosby has given everything to that franchise, if the Penguins aren’t going to be competitive, maybe it’s time for Crosby to look at other options and put himself in the Top 5 of all time conversation by winning more Stanley Cups.

Hayes suggests that Crosby is on pace for 50 goals this season and he’s got three or four years left in his career. He wants to see Crosby play on a relevant playoff team and become a Mount Rushmore guy. The Penguins shouldn’t let Crosby fade away and not be competitive for the rest of his career.

Hayes later noted that he doesn’t believe this is something that will happen. He’s just looking at team’s situation, Crosby’s contract, his age, and how the two parties seem to be on different trajectories.

Are Oilers Trade Deadline Plans Changing?

A number of insiders who cover the Oilers are suggesting the team’s deadline plans are dramatically changing. Thanks to 15 wins in a row, while the team knows they aren’t necessarily a finished product, making big changes might not be the right move. There was a time that the Oilers felt they needed a goaltender, top-four defenseman, and maybe a top-six winger. Now, the team might feel comfortable with their three netminders, and that what’s out there isn’t much of an improvement. They could add a right-winger, but they’ve loved what Warren Foegele has brought. And, the team might be add a defenseman, but it could be a depth player who isn’t inserted into the lineup, but is there for depth or backup in the event of an injury.

Mark Spector writes, “It’s amazing how the shopping list has changed in Edmonton, as a team that needed help in every area back in early November has now spent two months as the best team in the National Hockey League.”

Predators Letting Players Decide If They Want to Stay

When asked about the Predators’ plans at the NHL Trade Deadline, GM Barry Trotz says he’s planning for both scenarios — the Preds being buyers and sellers. He knows they aren’t necessarily a Cup contender, but they are in a playoff spot. They won’t go all in, but he’s not afraid to add someone to reward the team. He also knows they have some very tradable contracts.

Barry Trotz (Photo Credit: Andy Martin Jr)

Trotz explains:

So we will have some of those depth players that teams are always looking for, especially teams that want to go in long runs. And we have some good veterans that you know if in the right situation, the right deals there would make a lot of sense to some teams. So I think I’m gonna let the players decide what we’re going to do based on their play and where we’re at in standings.”

Are Blue Jackets Open to Laine and Provorov Trades?

Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekäläinen is reportedly open to trade discussions for key players Patrik Laine and Ivan Provorov, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger. Laine’s substantial $8.7 million salary over the next few years could make it challenging to trade him before the deadline, so there’s some thought this might be a more realistic situation in the offseason.

While Kekäläinen is willing to entertain offers, it’s noted that rookie Adam Fantilli is considered untouchable. It is also said there is interest in Boone Jenner, but the Blue Jackets aren’t keen to move him.