In today’s NHL rumors, there is news out of Philadelphia that the Flyers might move Shayne Gostisbehere for the right package and that Wayne Simmonds will likely be dealt in the coming days. There is also news that teams are calling about Mats Zuccarello out of New York, the Islanders might look at the rental market, Edmonton is in no rush to hire their next GM and Colorado could make a splash on the trade market.

Flyers May Move Shayne Gostisbehere

TSN’s Bob McKenzie is reporting: that Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere could be traded and the Flyers are listening to offers. McKenzie suggests that a goaltender or a veteran top-four defenseman might be what shakes Gostisbehere loose.

McKenzie notes:

“But Gostisbehere is a real good young defenceman who hasn’t played to his potential with the Philadelphia Flyers recently, and you’ve got to be careful to give those guys away… They’re looking for a veteran Top-4 defenceman to insulate some of their younger players and they’re looking for a veteran forward up front.”

Also with the Flyers, McKenzie suggests that Wayne Simmonds is more likely to be dealt than be re-signed.

Teams Interested in Mats Zuccarello

The Fourth Period is reporting that several teams have shown interest in New York Rangers pending UFA forward Mats Zuccarello. Among them are the Nashville Predators, Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars.

Teams have also called the Rangers about Kevin Hayes, Adam McQuaid and Chris Kreider. It would take a lot to get Kreider out of New York at this point.

Islanders Willing to Move Their First-Round Pick

The Fourth Period is also reporting that the New York Islanders are willing to trade their first-round pick for a rental or a player with term that could make them a contender. One of the names that has come up is forward Artemi Panarin of the Columbus Blue Jackets who just advised the Jackets he won’t be re-signing this season.

Edmonton Taking Their Time to Find New GM

Even with the trade deadline looming, CEO Bob Nicholson and the Edmonton Oilers are not expected to rush the decision to choose a new general manager. The team will take their time in vetting all options. After rushing to hire Peter Chiarelli, simply because he was available, the Oilers know they have to take their time and “get this one right.”

With the exception of one season, the Oilers have been a team outside the playoffs looking in for more than a decade. Their history of GM’s hasn’t helped and the next hire has to work to get the organization out of a tricky cap situation and move bloated contracts that most would have a difficult time moving.

In Edmonton, where season seats and skyboxes are up for renewal, solving the GM problem is the most important step toward pointing this team in the right direction.

Avalanche Looking at Options

Darren Dreger had a Thursday morning radio hit on Montreal’s TSN 690 and said the Avalanche could be “making a big splash at the deadline, especially for a guy who still has term left on his deal due to the fact that they have such problems with secondary scoring.”

Dreger explained that he thinks Joe Sakic will be searching the market for the right fit in terms of depth behind their dynamic top line. Dreger wonders if the Avs might pursue names like Panarin or Ryan Dzingel out of Ottawa.

Landing Dzingel may not be easy though as Dreger noted the Sens could be changing their focus from trading Dzingel to re-signing him.

