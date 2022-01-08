NHL Rumors: Stars, Canadiens, Oilers, Coyotes, Flyers, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is a report that defenseman John Klingberg has asked the Dallas Stars for a trade. Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes aren’t just getting trade interest in Jakob Chychrun. They have another forward who teams are asking about. Are the Vancouver Canucks willing to trade goaltender Jaroslav Halak, and are the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche two realistic suitors for goaltender Carey Price? Finally, how likely is it that Claude Giroux gets traded out of Philadelphia?

Klingberg Asks for Trade Out of Dallas

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Klingberg is unhappy with the way contract negotiations have gone in Dallas and has asked for a trade. Pagnotta reports that the Stars and Klingberg have been engaged in contract talks, but “it just hasn’t gotten there.” Now, things have gone silent and his sources say Klingberg has asked to be moved ahead of his contract expiring.

He also notes that this is not a new request and that there is no guarantee the Stars will accommodate the request. Their priority is to make the postseason and because they aren’t even at the halfway marker of the season, this is not something the team is putting a rush on.

Teams Calling Coyotes About Crouse

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports that both Jakob Chychrun and Phil Kessel could be on the move out of Arizona, but one player that is getting some attention lately is winger Lawson Crouse. Having scored eight goals and eight assists, sp far this season, it’s becoming clear he can be more than just a role player.

As a potential third-line power forward on a contending team, his $1.53 million contract is also a plus for a number of teams that would like to have an inexpensive rental with some term control. Crouse is set to become an RFA at the end of the season and his qualifying offer of $1.75 million won’t scare teams away considering what he’s shown he can do offensively.

Could Canucks Trade Halak Before Bonus Is Due?

As per Matt Sekeres and TSN’s Darren Dreger, there is talk that the Canucks might explore the option of trading goaltender Jaroslav Halak. Halak is due a $1.25 million bonus if he plays two more games this season and the Canucks would have to carry that bonus over to their salary cap next season.

Dreger notes that the bonus money isn’t the main reason the team would be willing to trade him but it is a factor. Realistically, the Canucks feel as though Thatcher Demko will get most of the starts to finish off the season and Halak is a pending UFA this summer that could fetch a decent return if moved.

Are Oilers and Canadiens in on Carey Price

There has been some talk about what Carey Price will do this season — will he sit out the year or play to showcase himself for a potential trade? If the latter, Eric Engels of Sportsnet recently reported that he could see both the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche as potential landing spots for the veteran netminder.

Engels writes, “At 34 years old, it’s unimaginable Price will be willing to sit through what could be a five-year rebuild before he gets another chance at the Stanley Cup.” He adds, “I can see the Colorado Avalanche calling on his services. I can also see the Oilers doing so, if they can afford to wait.”

Engels notes that given each team’s cap situations, they would need the Canadiens to eat up to 50 percent of Price’s contract, which has four years left after this one and counts for $10.5 million per against the cap. They would also need the Canadiens to take back a player with salary. Engels isn’t sure either team would give the Canadiens what they would want to make that possible, but Jeff Gorton could always revisit the idea of a Price trade after one of the two teams missed out on contending for a Cup because their goaltender failed them again.

Flyers Likely to Trade Giroux

We’ve talked in the past about the chances the Flyers trade Giroux and reports have always been that a trade could come closer to the deadline if the Flyers are out of the running. Elliotte Friedman has upped the odds of a deal in a major way.

During a segment on The Jeff Marek Show, Friedman noted, “If I was to bet your mansion on it, Jeff, I would bet that Giroux gets traded. I think Giroux is one of those questions because the time dictates it has to be and I have no doubt Provorov is another.”

Pagnotta noted that the Flyers haven’t really had conversations with Giroux about what he wants to do regarding his future but also notes that Giroux might have some interest in exploring his options. He’s got a full no-move and noted that if the Flyers are willing to retain upwards of 50% of his salary, there will be a lot of teams willing to explore the option of adding Giroux at a $4.1 million price point.