In today’s NHL rumor rundown there are some updates out of Edmonton where buzz surrounds some of the things the Oilers tried to do in free agency, the Vancouver Canucks made it imperative they move out salary after signing Micheal Ferland and what are three of the possible landing spots for Rasmus Ristolainen? It seems clear the Buffalo Sabres are setting the table for a big trade.

Oilers Were in on a Number of Options

Previous reports about the Edmonton Oilers suggest the team is probably more likely to make a trade than to sign a free agent. That doesn’t mean the team wasn’t in on a few things at the opening of free agency.

Jason Gregor of OilersNation reports the Edmonton Oilers still want to add a scoring winger, and need to, partially because they missed out of some of the targets they were aiming for.

Holland made an offer to Wayne Simmonds but for about $1.5 million less than he got from the New Jersey Devils. Edmonton kicked tires on Derick Brassard but he wants a four-year deal at over $4 million per season. The Oilers aren’t willing to go above $3 million and offered as much as $2.5 million. There has been some chatter involving Ryan Dzingel but he’s out of their price range at $4 to $5 million per season. If Dzingel decides to do a short-term, show-me type contract, the Oilers would be interested.

Sticking with the Oilers, Gregor also reports the Oilers have no real interest at this time in Patrick Maroon and the team is set to announce the additions of some of the former scouting staff from Detroit who worked with Holland.

Ferland Signing Affects Eriksson

After the Vancouver Canucks signed Micheal Ferland to a long-term deal, all eyes moved over to what the Canucks were going to do in an effort to find room to sign other forwards like Brock Boeser and Nikolay Goldobin. The answer seems to be to move Loui Eriksson.

Eriksson being traded is something his agent is well aware could happen and in fact, should happen. Eriksson’s agent J.P. Barry admitted to on TSN radio, this “has gone past any kind of request.” It is now up to everyone from Eriksson’s camp to GM Jim Benning to find a solution.

David Alter reported yesterday that Eriksson will receive a $4 million signing bonus on July 15th and, at the same time, become a much less expensive option for some teams to take on his cap hit.

Possible Destinations for Ristolainen

There continue to be rumblings of the Buffalo Sabres using their new defensive depth to add a forward and the name popping up most often is Rasmus Ristolainen. Matt Larkin of The Hockey News writes there are three potential destinations for the offensive-defenseman.

First, the Edmonton Oilers where Larkin wonders if there could be something involving Ryan Nugent-Hopkins? Second, the Winnipeg Jets might need to replace Tyler Myers and Jacob Trouba and could offerJack Roslovic, Nikolaj Ehlers or a combination of players. Finally, the Tampa Bay Lightning could use a right-handed defenseman. Tyler Johnson might be a good match but GM Julien BriseBois has been reluctant to trade him.

Three Teams That Should Consider an Offer Sheet

Josh Wegman of The Score suggests the Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, and Carolina Hurricanes should consider the idea of an offer sheet. The Avs and the Devils have the cap space to sign Toronto’s Mitch Marner at an annual average value of $12 million.