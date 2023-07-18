NHL Rumors: Flames, Islanders, Bruins, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames are going to retire Miikka Kiprusoff’s jersey this coming season. Meanwhile, the trade rumor linking the Boston Bruins to the New York Islanders might have not been a rumor at all. Finally, things have quieted down in Carolina. Does that mean the Hurricanes have nothing on the go?

Flames to Retire Miikka Kiprusoff’s No. 34 Jersey, Honoring Legendary Goaltender

The Calgary Flames have made the momentous announcement that they will retire the jersey of Miikka Kiprusoff on March 2nd, 2024. Kiprusoff, widely regarded as one of the greatest Finnish netminders in history, holds multiple franchise records for the Flames, including wins (305), shutouts (41), goals-against average (2.46), save percentage (.913), and games played by a goaltender (576). Additionally, he leads the Flames in playoff shutouts with an impressive six.

Miikka Kiprusoff (Jerome Miron-US PRESSWIRE)

During his remarkable tenure with the Flames spanning nine seasons and nearly 600 games from the late 2000s to the early 2010s, Kiprusoff’s exceptional goaltending was instrumental in the team’s sustained success. His contributions were highlighted by an unforgettable journey to the Stanley Cup Final in 2004 and a well-deserved Vezina Trophy win in 2006.

Related: NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Penguins, Oilers, Red Wings

Mark Spector of Sportsnet wrote that the Flames wanted to do this a long time ago, but they weren’t sure if Kiprusoff wanted the honor. Spector writes, “Sure, it’s long overdue for this Flames great. But Kiprusoff is a bit of a recluse and has always shunned the spotlight. I was always told the Flames would have done this years ago – but they weren’t sure he’d show up for the night. Must have sorted that out.”

The retirement of Miikka Kiprusoff’s No. 34 jersey is a fitting tribute to his outstanding achievements and enduring legacy as a revered goaltender. It serves as a testament to his immense impact on the Flames organization and the game of hockey as a whole.

Trade Between Islanders and Bruins Was Never on the Table

Addressing recent trade speculation, Jimmy Murphy clarified that Andrew Fantucchio’s proposal of a trade between the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins that would see Jake DeBrusk come to the Islanders and Jean-Gabriel Pageau go to Boston was simply an idea and not a rumor. Stefan Rosner added that there have been no reports regarding trade talks between the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins involving these two players.

Latest News & Highlight

Stefan Rosner tweeted: “Saw it from various rumor sites and was DMd about it, which is why I tweeted about it. Spoke to Andrew about his story, which I knew was a creative piece.”

Considering the uncertain futures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the Bruins may be seeking a center. However, unless the Islanders can acquire a top-tier scorer, it seems unlikely that they would trade Pageau.

Trade Talk Out of Carolina Has Cooled Considerably

While the Hurricanes were all over a number of major transactions and everywhere in the rumor mill when July began, things have cooled off on a lot of fronts. The Tony DeAngelo trade never happened, their rumored interest in Vladimir Tarasenko has waned, and it looks like they’ll have trouble acquiring Erik Karlsson, even though they were reportedly one of the two teams really interested in the defenseman.

That doesn’t mean nothing is happening behind the scenes in Carolina. In addition to other roster decisions, the Hurricanes are currently in the process of securing an eight-year contract extension for center Sebastian Aho. Luke DeCock of the News & Observer writes:

That includes finalizing an eight-year contract extension with Sebastian Aho as well as making decisions on players like Brett Pesce, Brady Skjei and Teuvo Teravainen heading into the final year of their contracts. It seems neither likely nor prudent the Hurricanes would go into the season with all three still in that limbo, but any resolution — either via trade or contract extension — is not yet facing any time pressure. source – ‘After busy start, Hurricanes’ summer has quieted down. Which isn’t the same as quiet’ – Luke DeCock – News & Observer – 07/17/2023

General Manager Don Waddell said his owner is not afraid of making moves or spending money, but the salary cap has really limited what the team can do.