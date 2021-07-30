NHL Rumors: Rangers, Avalanche, Blues, Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports are that New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has apparently asked for a trade. Meanwhile, were the Colorado Avalanche close to re-signing Brandon Saad? Now that he’s left for the St. Louis Blues, what is the Avs next step? David Krejci has released a statement regarding his future with the Boston Bruins, the Dallas Stars might be looking at trading a goaltender and all is quiet on the Jack Eichel trade front.

Has Georgiev Asked for a Trade?

Earlier this week, Frank Seravalli reported that Georgiev had asked for a trade from the Rangers, citing wanting to play more as a reason for the request. Rangers reporter Vince Z. Mercogliano is reporting that he reached out to Georgiev’s agent who denied any truth to that rumor.

Alexandar Georgiev, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Mercogliano notes, “Just got off the phone with Alexandar Georgiev’s agent Mike Liut, who unequivocally denied that a trade request has been made. ‘It’s not true. There isn’t anything to it.'” The scribe adds that it doesn’t mean Georgiev won’t be traded, only that he’s not asked to be.

Avs Need to Move on From Saad

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period notes the New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes were in on Saad before he made a move to the Blues on a five-year deal. It sounds like the Avalanche were willing to go three years on a contract extension and the Blues offered up five seasons.

Questions now will be what the Avalanche — and other teams who missed out on Saad — do. Tomas Tatar and Vladimir Tarasenko could be among the targets Pagnotta adds that the Avalanche were among the teams that have talked to Tatar’s camp.

Blues Willing to Retain More on Tarasenko?

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic thinks that the Saad acquisition could spark a Tarasenko trade and he names the Devils, Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders as possible landing spots. Part of the reason is because the Blues swapped out Jaden Schwartz for Saad and saved $1 million per season in the process.

Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images),

Rutherford writes:

Armstrong could make more cushion with the trade of Tarasenko, and with Saad’s cap hit coming in somewhat lower than expected, perhaps the Blues GM would be willing to retain more of Tarasenko’s $7.5 million cap hit than in previous talks around the league. source – ‘Blues sign Brandon Saad: What it means for the forward lineup and how it could spark a Vladimir Tarasenko trade’ – Jeremy Rutherford – The Athletic – 07/20/2021

Krejci Heading Back to Czech Republic

Despite the fact that David Krejci has said he’ll only play for the Boston Bruins if he returns to the NHL, news on Friday is that he won’t be coming back. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now was reporting that other teams were calling about his availability, but Krejci has decided to go back to the Czech Republic.

The former Bruin released a long statement thanking the Bruins and the fans but saying that he wants to go back home to play in front of his family, specifically his parents, his brother and his friends. He noted he wants his children to live where he grew up.

Stars to Shop Khudobin?

Matthew DeFranks of the The Dallas Morning News reports that because the Stars signed Braden Holtby to a one-year contract, they could move on from one of Ben Bishop, Anton Khudobin or Jake Oettinger to clear up some of the surplus in an overcrowded crease.

Anton Khudobin, Dallas Stars (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

DeFranks speculates the Stars could shop Khudobin, who’s under contract for two more seasons at $3.33 million per season. Would a team like the Edmonton Oilers be interested? Perhaps, but they would need to somehow move Mikko Koskinen first in a deal and the Stars wouldn’t be taking back another goaltender in any trade.

All Quiet on Eichel Trade Front

Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports that a Jack Eichel trade out of Buffalo is looking less and less likely all the time. He writes:

With the expense of free-agent signings around the league, plus the flat cap, teams might even be dropping out. Minnesota, for now, is out. You would think that Los Angeles can no longer afford Eichel’s $10 million cap hit, nor can Philadelphia or Vegas. St. Louis might be in on Eichel … if it can get out from under Vladimir Tarasenko’s $7.5 million cap hit. source – ‘Rangers add grit, grind and snarl as free agency opens — and lay low as the Jack Eichel trade market narrows’ – Rick Carpiniello – The Athletic – 07/29/21

The only team that might still be in the mix is New York, but if the Rangers acquire Eichel, they may not be able to re-sign Mika Zibanejad.