In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is speculation coming out of Calgary when it comes to the Flames and some of their core players, the Arizona Coyotes may have a new owner, Hayes and the Flyers need to work out something quickly, and Ryan Getzlaf talks Corey Perry speculation.

Flames and Matthew Tkachuk Talk

The Fourth Period is reporting that the Calgary Flames and restricted free agent Matthew Tkachuk have held general contract extension talks, but the real serious stuff won’t be discussed until later this month. The early word is that a contract might be a three-year bridge deal, or the Flames trying to lock Tkachuk up for all eight years allowed under the CBA.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 07: Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Calgary Flames awaits a face-off during the third period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on March 07, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Flames 2-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

While the Flames are trying to sign Tkachuk, they’re also trying to trade James Neal and his $5.75 million contract. Doing so would help add to the pre-existing $14.5 million in salary cap space they have to work with. With that money, they need to sign RFAs include Sam Bennett and Andrew Mangiapane among others.

If that doesn’t do it, the Flames may also look at moving Travis Hamonic or TJ Brodie for a prospect(s) or a draft pick(s). Both have a year left on their contracts and would be available in the next NHL expansion draft.

Coyotes Ownership Change

Craig Morgan of The Athletic is reporting that Alex Meruelo is “in the advanced stages” of acquiring a majority stake in the Arizona Coyotes. He writes:

If approved by a vote of the NHL Board of Governors, the sale would transfer a substantial majority stake in the team (percentage unknown) to Meruelo, with current owner Andrew Barroway retaining a small minority share. source – ‘Closing in on a deal: Alex Meruelo in advanced stages of purchasing majority share of Coyotes’ – The Athletic – Craig Morgan – 06/09/2019

It is still very much unclear as to what the ownership change would mean for a new arena in Arizona. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is on record as having said the team must have a new arena to survive in Arizona.

Kevin Hayes and the Flyers

Today GM Chuck Fletcher met with the media and gave an update on the Kevin Hayes contract negotiations:

Nothing to announce at this point. We’ve had good preliminary conversations with Kevin and his camp. We anticipate moving forward with those conversations this week…Obviously, we have strong interest in him.

New York Rangers’ Kevin Hayes (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Seth Wenig)

The Flyers have two weeks before the interview process with NHL teams can begin for free agency. If they don’t get Hayes locked up soon, he’s likely to test the free agent waters.

If Hayes does sign with the Flyers, this is great news for Matt Duchene who becomes arguably the top center available in free agency.

Getzlaf on Perry Talk in Anaheim

Ryan Getzlaf commented on the report by TSN’s Pierre LeBrun that the Anaheim Ducks are looking to move Corey Perry. Getzlaf said in response to the story:

“It’s a really tough day for all of us.” He added, “I love that guy and have been through everything with him in one way or another.” source – ‘End of an era … Ducks ready move on from Corey Perry this summer and go younger’ The Athletic – Eric Stephens – 06/08/2019

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) during the NHL game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Carolina Hurricanes at the PNC Arena.

If possible, the Ducks would like to move both Perry and Ryan Kesler in an attempt to get younger.