NHL Rumors: Oilers, Golden Knights, Canadiens, Canucks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jesse Puljujarvi comments on his status with the Edmonton Oilers. Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights have identified Bruce Cassidy as a name they’d like to consider for their head coaching vacancy.

What is the latest between the Montreal Canadiens and Jeff Petry, and are the Vancouver Canucks looking to make a big splash? Finally, why is Justin Holl listed on Frank Seravalli’s trade rankings board?

Puljujarvi Not Sure He’ll Be Back With Oilers

Speaking with Finnish publication yle.fi Puljujarvi spoke about his up and down season with the Oilers and said he wants to be back in the NHL next year and wants an NHL contract. He’s not sure if it will be with the Oilers, and the publication writes Puljujarvi felt the season ended abruptly. “It was a really empty feeling and a feeling of excitement, that’s what now. It felt like the season ended all of a sudden. Strange feeling that summer is starting and there is no agreement yet. And you never know what will happen.”

Jesse Puljujarvi, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Things are often lost in translation with these publications, but they do note that Puljujärvi is aware of the trade rumors surrounding him and says, “It’s hard to say anything yet”. He doesn’t know what will happen next. He adds, “This is a tough world and anything can happen here. I don’t know if I’ll be back here anymore or what the leaders will end up doing then.”

Cassidy to the Golden Knights?

As Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports, the Golden Knights have started to key in on former Bruins’ head coach Bruce Cassidy as their top candidate to fill the vacancy created when Pete DeBoer was let go. Cassidy has said that he’d like to get right back into coaching and isn’t looking to sit any time out. He said a number of teams have reached out, and it would be safe to assume Vegas is among them.

The Golden Knights were believed to be interested in Barry Trotz, but Trotz seems to be taking his time and the Winnipeg Jets and Philadelphia Flyers are keenly interested in Trotz as well.

Latest on Canadiens and Jeff Petry

As per Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette, there’s still no word on Jeff Petry’s future with the Canadiens. Both sides haven’t revealed if they want to move on or make it work, but a decision is expected here prior to the NHL Entry Draft on July 7 and 8. Should Petry be moved, expect general manager Kent Hughes to go shopping for a different experienced defenseman.

Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hickey writes:

The ideal situation would be for Petry to stay. That would give Montreal a set top-four with Petry, Joel Edmundson, David Savard and Alexander Romanov holding the fort for a couple of seasons while Jordan Harris, Justin Barron, Kaiden Guhle, Jayden Struble, Norlinder and dark horse Arber Xhekaj develop. source – Pat Hickey: Wideman gives Canadiens options for a blue line in flux’ – Montreal Gazette – 06/10/2022

Canucks and Coyotes Working on Something?

Seravalli also reports, that the Coyotes have called the Vancouver Canucks and offered and opportunity to send some contracts the Canucks aren’t crazy about their way. The idea is to help Vancouver alievate cap space for a price. The question is, how much are the Canucks willing to pay to do that?

Mewanwhile, insiders Nick Kypreos and John Shannon spoke in conversation with Bob McCown and said they believe Canucks’ Jim Rutherford has some big changes in store for the Canucks. Kypreos specifically said that Rutherford doesn’t like what he feels is a “country club” atmosphere in the locker room and that he’ll “make a splash” to change things up.

Justin Holl Makes Trade Bait Board For Maple Leafs

Justin Holl came in at No. 22 on Frank Seravalli’s trade rankings board and the NHL insider believes the Maple Leafs will shop the defenseman this summer. Seravalli writes, “Holl has been passed on the Leafs’ depth chart by Timothy Liljegren, making him eminently available.” He adds, “His contract is not unreasonable for a third-pair defenseman who can chip in 20 points consistently, but it’s also fair to say Toronto probably should have moved him when there was more interest and his value was higher.”