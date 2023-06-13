NHL Rumors: Senators, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Kings, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Ottawa Senators have essentially been sold, according to sources and an official announcement from the franchise. The process is now over and a bidder has been chosen. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers are on the verge of announcing their new head coach. Are the Philadelphia Flyers looking at Nic Robertson? Meanwhile, are the Los Angeles Kings going to take a run at Pierre-Luc Dubois? Finally, Milan Lucic seems to have an interest in the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Senators Sold to Michael Andlauer

As per a release by Senators Sports & Entertainment, Michael Andlauer has entered into an agreement to purchase the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club. Sources say the deal is worth $950 million US, but Andlauer must first meet with the NHL Executive Committee before the sale is officially approved by the Board of Governors.

News Release: Senators Sports & Entertainment announces that Michael Andlauer has entered into an agreement to purchase the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club: https://t.co/SsvqkXUipK pic.twitter.com/XrIkECwHkv — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) June 13, 2023

Last year, Sportico valued the Senators at $655 million, 27th in the 32-team league. That their value has jumped nearly $300 million in one year is a testament to the value of NHL franchises. Andlauer said of the news, “My family and I are very excited to be a part of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club. I believe that the Senators’ fanbase is one of the most passionate in the league and I’m excited to take the franchise’s success both on and off the ice to the next level.”

Rangers to Hire Peter Laviolette

As per Elliotte Friedman, “There is word this afternoon [Monday] the NYR and Peter Laviolette are gaining momentum. Nothing is done until it’s done, but, barring a swerve, looking like Laviolette as next Rangers head coach.” The Rangers took their time with the search and met a number of candidates. Laviolette was always a frontrunner but there were other names that appeared to interrupt the interview proceedings. At the end of the day, the Rangers circled back to their first real candidate.

Patrick Roy was never a candidate. He stepped down from his role as coach and GM of the Quebec Ramparts but it doesn’t look like an NHL return is in the cards. In a recent article by TSN, it was reported that when asked by the media at the Tuesday morning press conference of whether any NHL teams have reached out to him regarding a coaching position, Roy said “Absolutely none.”

Do the Flyers Have an Interest in Nic Robertson?

While discussing the rumors of interest in Scott Laughton around the NHL, Friedman talked about how curious he is as to who steps up and what the cost would be. He noted that one guy Philadelphia has had some interest in before is Nick Robertson from the Toronto Maple Leafs. He notes that Robertson might be the kind of guy that could need a fresh start and probably would like one.

He continued, “I don’t know how they would feel about him now, unfortunately, he has battled some injuries and some unfortunate luck the last couple of years but I do know that’s a guy they’ve liked in the past.”

Is Milan Lucic Looking at the Maple Leafs?

While on the Leafs Take podcast hosted by Jay Rosehill and Nick Alberga, Milan Lucic admitted that suiting up for an original six franchise might be his preference as a free agent this summer. When asked about the Toronto Maple Leafs, he responded:

“You can never rule anything out, obviously it’s an original six franchise, a storied franchise. I’ve had my fair share of rivalries with the team and now with Brad Treliving coming in, there’s some familiarity there, with him being the GM. I became really good friends with Mark Giordano being teammates with him in Calgary, and he’s told me how much he’s enjoyed it and how much he’s loved being in Toronto and being a Maple Leaf.”

Kings Taking a Run at Pierre-Luc Dubois?

Also according to Friedman, there are some teams in the NHL who believe the Los Angeles Kings are going to take a healthy run at acquiring Pierre-Luc Dubois. He notes, “A lot of people are assuming 8x$9M, and I don’t think that’s wrong… there’s probably a little bit of a swing there, like it’s as high as Barzal which is $9.15 and it could go as low a Larkin which is $8.75M, it’s going to be somewhere in that range.”