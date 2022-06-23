NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Predators, Maple Leafs, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors, there is controversy coming out of Game 4 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche. Meanwhile, there are updates on Filip Forsberg out of Nashville and the Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t made Jack Campbell an offer yet to stay with the team.

Finally, the Winnipeg Jets are looking to trade Blake Wheeler, and has Pierre-Luc Dubois told the team he’s leaving in 2024?

Avalanche Had Too Many Men on the Ice

Head coach for the Lightning, Jon Cooper was visibly upset in the post-game media avail after Game 4 and only took one question. He spoke for two-plus minutes about how much he loves the NHL but was troubled by what took place on Wednesday night. He said his “heart breaks for the players” and that everyone would know why when they watched the footage. He didn’t elaborate on why he didn’t think it should, but upon review, it appeared the Avs had too many men on the ice when Nazem Kadri scored the overtime winner.

The NHL has responded to the controversial call and noted that the four officials met with Hockey Operations as per their normal protocol following the game and each of the officials said they did not see too many men on the ice. The call is not subject to video review.

There are photos going around on social media that the game sheet actually lists six players on the ice for the Avalanche at the time of the winning goal.

Latest on Forsberg and the Predators

As per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Predators and Forsberg are still trying to iron out details on an extension. He notes, “Yeah, I mean they are negotiating right now and trying to get something done with the Nashville Predators. This is a star player, there is no question.” He adds that this is one of the team’s most consistent goal scorers of the last several seasons, and if they don’t get him locked up to a deal other teams will be ready to make offers on July 13.

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Pagnotta adds:

“He wants to stay. They’ve been saying all the right things but it basically comes down to money. So if they can figure out the dollars and structure of that contract, Filip Forsberg will stay. If they don’t, he’ll be open to the highest bidder.”

No Offer Yet for Campbell

Chris Johnston of TSN is reporting on Insider Trading that the Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t reached out to pending UFA goaltender Jack Campbell with a contract offer yet. The two sides have talked but no numbers have been exchanged which is quite interesting because this situation is starting to have the same kind of feel the Zach Hyman and Frederik Andersen departures did. Speculation is that Campbell could be looking to get more than $5 million if he goes to the open market and the Leafs simply aren’t going to go there.

Johnston also reports that Maple Leafs RFA forward Ilya Mikheyev could be looking to get $4-$5 million on the open market. The NHL insider also noted: “No meaningful talks yet with [Rasmus] Sandin but no rush. Toronto still deciding if they’re keeping him. He wants to be a Leaf.”

Jets Open to Trading Wheeler, Dubois to Test Market

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff explains that the Winnipeg Jets have begun conversations with other teams about trading team captain Blake Wheeler. The hope is that the Jets can move his salary and send him to another team before his full no-trade clause comes into effect on July 1. Wheeler has two more seasons remaining on his contract with an annual average value of $8.25 million but Seravalli doesn’t necessarily think that salary will be impossible to trade.

Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There is also bad news for the organization when it comes to Pierre-Luc Dubois. The Score has cited Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman who reported Dubois informed Jets management of his intention to test the open market when he’s eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

He is currently an RFA and while the thought of Dubois leaving as soon as he’s able to do is scary situation for the Jets, Friedman is reporting that they still believe they have total control of the process until then and intend to keep the 23-year-old center “and have him as a Jet for a long time.”