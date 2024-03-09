NHL Rumors: Sharks, Bruins, Capitals, Canucks, Ducks, Kings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Tomas Hertl was the big trade of the day on Friday, which came a surprise to many. That said, some behind-the-scenes details are emerging detailing how that massive trade came about. In other news, Boston Bruins’ goaltender Linus Ullmark reportedly squashed a trade, while Max Pacioretty said no to a few of options. The Anaheim Ducks were not shopping Trevor Zegras at the deadline, and the Vancouver Canucks ultimately chose not to sign Phil Kessel.

Tomas Hertl Took Time to Think About His Future in San Jose

Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon put the unique stipulation in the Noah Hanifin trade because he already had his hooks into a Hertl deal, as per reports. McCrimmon said the condition in the Calgary trade was written in because the 2025 1st round pick was already in discussions with San Jose for Hertl. Knowing Hertl could eventually approve the trade, Vegas couldn’t move it without a condition.

Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

As per Frank Seravalli, “This tracks – told that Hertl spent the last couple days deliberating his future before making a decision. Also, gives some insight for people who were crushing Flames on the condition of the 2025 1st. In exchange for Vegas optionality, Calgary got an unprotected 1st in 2026.”

McCrimmon says the Knights are “hopeful that Tomas Hertl will play before the regular season is concluded.”

Pacioretty Didn’t Want to Leave Washington

It sounds like Max Pacioretty declined to waive his no-trade clause for a chance to play for the New York Rangers and a couple of other teams that showed some interest in the forward. Florida was apparently interested before they added Kyle Okposo earlier.

The belief is that Pacioretty didn’t want to leave his family and the Capitals were fine not trading him.

Ullmark Reportedly Squashed a Trade to a Western Conference Team

As per a report from ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes, Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark exercised his modified 16-team no-trade clause to block a trade on Friday. There was talk that the Los Angeles Kings were interested in Ullmark with one insider saying there was even a trade on the table. It’s not clear if that’s who Ullmark declined to join, but the trade ultimately never came to be.

Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers scores the game winning goal on Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins during overtime in Game 5 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Weekes reported, “…so there was a deal that he essentially nixed, in large part based on geography, I’m told.” Mark Spector of Sportsnet writes, “A rumoured deal that would have sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to Boston for goalie Linus Ullmark never panned out, leaving the Kings vulnerable in goal as they try to avoid a third consecutive opening-round exit.”

Ducks Weren’t Shopping Zegras

Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek says that the team was not shopping Trevor Zegras before the trade deadline. He noted in an interview, “It’s a situation there that everybody is speculating on. We want Z to play with us. Hopefully, he can get through this injury pretty quick and get back on the ice.”

Canucks Didn’t Sign Phil Kessel

The 3 pm deadline passed and Phil Kessel wasn’t signed by the Vancouver Canucks. It was believed they would do so, but now that he’s not signed, he wouldn’t be eligible to play in the postseason. GM Patrik Allvin said, “With being in LTIR and roster complications and how we want to play, unfortunately, at this point, it wasn’t a fit for us.”

The Canucks were one of the busier teams ahead of the deadline. They made six trades this season, more than any other NHL team. When asked after the deadline what other deals the Canucks were trying to make, Allvin said, “We were involved in most of the players available.” He added, “I don’t think there were a lot of quality players available.”