In today’s NHL rumor rundown, could Andrei Markov find his way back to the NHL? There have been some internal discussions in Vancouver about a trade but not one with the team they’re considering trading with and the Ottawa Senators are trying to lock up two d-men to long-term extensions.

Love for Markov

Andrew Zadarnowski is reporting that former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov has received three NHL contract offers and one from a KHL team.

Former #Habs defenceman Andrei Markov has received contract offers from three NHL teams and one KHL team. — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) May 28, 2019

There is no word on which NHL teams have been reaching out and there was a time that Markov said he would never play for another NHL team that wasn’t the Montreal Canadiens. Are the Habs one of the teams interested?

A Lucic/Eriksson Deal

While a guest on TSN Radio Vancouver, the host of the Jason Gregor show on TSN 1260 (Jason Gregor) said, “I heard from a really good source that Jim Benning and his staff did sit down and discuss a Loui Eriksson for Milan Lucic trade.” Gregor said he understands why both teams might be looking at it, saying, ‘Here’s our bad guy for your guy who’s underachieved’ kind of deal.

Oilers forward Milan Lucic (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

TSN’s Bob McKenzie was also on the show and said, “As of recently, there were no conversations between the teams on the subject matter. But that’s not to say there won’t be, particularly as we get closer to the draft. I would think you’re dealing with close to an untenable situation on both sides.”

So, while the teams have not spoken with each other about a deal, there could be something to it. Lucic has said publicly that he’s thought about playing in his hometown so he’d certainly waive his no-trade clause for the Canucks.

Senators Trying to Lock Up Some Long-Term D-Men

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun writes the Ottawa Senators have spoken with defensemen Thomas Chabot and Cody Ceci about potential long-term extensions.

Senators defenseman Cody Ceci (Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports)

Chabot is eligible to sign after July 1, 2019, and Ceci is a restricted free agent. If the team doesn’t think they can sign Ceci, he could be traded. Garrioch writes:

The Senators have held discussions with RFA Cody Ceci’s agent J.P. Barry on a long-term contract and if that doesn’t get settled then he will be dealt. The expectation is the two sides will get a contract in place at some point but you can never be certain. source – ”PERFECT SITUATION FOR ME’: Smith has no shortage of work as he officially begins his role with Senators- – The Ottawa Sun – Bruce Garrioch – 05/24/2019



Tippet’s Deal in Edmonton

Considering Dave Tippett left a good job in Seattle and was a highly-touted coach around the NHL, it sounds like the Edmonton Oilers got a fairly good deal on their new head coach.

Pierre LeBrun reports it is believed that Tippett‘s new deal is worth between $2.75 and $3 million per season. A good price for the Oilers considering what some recent coaches have signed for.

Why Maple Leafs Extended Keefe

As per a report by Michael Traikos, the Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Toronto Marlies head coach Sheldon Keefe to a two-year contract extension to remain with the AHL team.

This new extension isn’t supposed to be an indicator that he is not up for a promotion, however. Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports the Maple Leafs would not stand in Keefe’s or anyone’s way if they were to be offered a higher up position.

