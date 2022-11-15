NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Sharks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, could there finally be some movement when it comes to defenseman Jakob Chychrun? He’s set to return to the lineup for the Arizona Coyotes and playing was always going to be the best way to get him traded.

The Toronto Maple Leafs may hold off on any immediate trade for a defenseman and the San Jose Sharks could look to shop defenseman Erik Karlsson. Finally, what is taking so long for the Vancouver Canucks to make a decision on Bruce Boudreau?

Could Chychrun Play Himself Into a Trade?

As per PHNX Sports’ Craig Morgan, defenseman Jakob Chychrun and forward Nick Schmaltz are both set to return to the lineup for the Coyotes next Monday when the team takes on the Nashville Predators, according to general manager Bill Armstrong. That will focus all sorts of eyeballs on the Chycrhun trade rumors as many insiders had suggested the best way to speed up a trade is to have him playing and proving he’s a valuable addition for teams on the fence about paying Arizona’s high asking price.

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Elliotte Friedman said during the Jeff Marek Show, “I know a lot of people have tied Chychrun to Toronto, I think they worry about his health. If you’re going to use the assets that it’s going to cost you to get him, I think they’re nervous about whether or not he can stay healthy”. This is a concern for a lot of teams and it will take Chychrun playing in multiple games and being injury free before they are ready to make a commitment.

Latest News & Highlights

Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun quoted Kyle Dubas who said the Leafs will take their time with a decision. He writes:

“In the short run, it’s a great chance for us to really learn (about their defencemen). Even if (players such as Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren) elevate themselves, (will it) be enough to help us accomplish what we want to accomplish? We would then evaluate the trade market. We’re not in any hurry because we want to see what these guys bring.” source – ‘For Dubas, health of Muzzin is most important; Maple Leafs GM OK with team’s early adversity’ – Terry Koshan – Toronto Sun – 11/14/2022

Boudreau Decision Hanging Over Canucks

Friedman was on the Donnie & Dhali show and talked about the Vancouver Canucks and Bruce Boudreau, following up on comments he made Saturday night during his 32 Thoughts segment of Hockey Night in Canada. Friedman suggested it’s a matter of when Boudreau is released, not if, and that this lingering and distracting for the Canucks players and the organization.

Bruce Boudreau, Vancouver Canucks head coach (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Friedman explained:

I think we can all see what’s going on here. We all see where this is headed, it’s just a matter of when. I just don’t think it’s a good thing to have hanging over your organization and your team. I don’t know when they are going to do this. I don’t know when a change is going to be made but I think we all recognize it’s going to be made at some point in time… It’s just not a good thing to publically be hung out like this, and I think people inside the organization feel the same way cause I think they think it’s affecting the way that the team is playing.”

Friedman suggests the team has already spent a lot of time looking at possible replacement coaches and the names Rick Tocchet and Mike Vellucci are out there.

Erik Karlsson Trade Talk out of San Jose

Sportsnet’s Rory Boylen lists Bo Horvat and Thatcher Demko as possible trade assets out of Vancouver, with the St. Louis Blues looking at moving Ryan O’Reilly. He also mentions there is talk surrounding defenseman Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks, especially when you consider the hot start Karlsson has gotten off to.

The lowly Sharks have said that everyone except Tomas Hertl is available and first-year GM Mike Grier already traded away Brent Burns to Carolina. The issue for teams with Karlsson is his hefty $11.5 million cap hit and a full no-movement clause. That said, Boylen believes Karlsson would be open to a move if he’s being shipped to a playoff contender. The Sharks would still have to be willing to retain a good portion of his cap hit.