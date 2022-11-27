NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sabres, Maple Leafs, Capitals

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it sounds like the Edmonton Oilers are looking for some grittier forwards to make up for the physicality lost with the injury to Evander Kane. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs are both teams that could be looking at Jakob Chychrun now that he’s back on the ice and playing for the Arizona Coyotes. Finally, how close to a return is Dmitry Orlov of the Washington Capitals?

Oilers Looking for Toughness

Elliotte Friedman noted during Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts segment on Saturday that the Oilers might be trying to add a depth forward or two who have some edge and bite to their game. He noted, that with Kane out, they’re a lot easier to play against. He said, “I do think the Oilers are looking to see, They’re tight against the cap. Can they find a budget player or two that can make a difference in some of their forward depth?”

Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers can’t spend much as they’ll need to save space for Kane to come back into the lineup around February. They’re also rumored to be looking for a defenseman to help limit shots against.

Sabres Interested in Chychrun?

Jeff Marek reported that Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is on the radar for a number of teams, and the Buffalo Sabres might be one of them. He called this story a dark horse team to keep an eye on. “He’s back and he’s healthy. He’s playing again. Looked good night against the Detroit Red Wings. So we’re going to fire up the trade talk here and you’ll likely candidates. We’ll hear plenty about the Islanders and we’ll hear about the Kings. We’ll hear about the Columbus Blue Jackets.”

Latest News & Highlights

Marek argued that the Sabres might want to find a player that helps the Sabres limit the minutes they are forcing Mattias Samuelsson, Owen Power, and Rasmus Dahlin to play. They are playing well, but are still fairly young. He argues that the Sabres are now past the point of needing prospects, they need players to complement the young core they now have.

Maple Leafs Stay Interested In Chychrun

The Sabres aren’t the only team that might think Chychrun is a good fit. The Toronto Star’s Nick Kypreos believes Chychrun is the ideal solution for the Maple Leafs who have a banged-up blueline. Kypreos says that GM Kyle Dubas has always been in on Chychrun and that hasn’t changed.

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kypreos suggests Toronto is one of six clubs kicking tires on the defenseman. He also says, unfortunately, many of the teams interested have a better group of prospects to offer Arizona in the deal. If Chychrun doesn’t pan out, Kypreos suggests there might be two other serious options. He first wonders if the Maple Leafs might go after Nashville Predators’ Dante Fabbro. If so, it could cost Dubas Leafs prospect, Matthew Knies. Second, he believes Vladislav Gavrikov of the Columbus Blue Jackets could be a fit. Gavrikov would cost a first-round pick and more to acquire.

Related: Oilers and Penguins Could Make 1-for-1 Trade Hints NHL Scribe

The one player Kypreos suggests isn’t likely for Toronto is Erik Karlsson. Kypreos writes:

“…there have been way too many issues to even think about this getting serious. Karlsson’s age, health concerns and the $50 million (U.S.) and remaining five seasons on his contract are just starters. Even if Dubas miraculously found the assets to get it done, I don’t think MLSE or Brendan Shanahan would approve this deal.” source – ‘With Rielly out, Maple Leafs would be wise to do some early Christmas window shopping. Who’s worth a trade call?’ – Nick Kypreos – 11/24/2022

Orlov Could Join the Capitals Soon

According to The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov could join the team on their current road trip — a long one that lasts another five games and 11 days. Orlov suffered a lower-body injury prior to a game on November 7 and has been questionable ever since.

Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (lower body, IR) did not travel with the team to New Jersey for tonight’s game. He’s getting checked out in DC.



There’s a possibility he joins them on this road trip (6 games, 12 days including tonight’s game @ NJ, but unclear at the moment) — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 26, 2022 Orlov didn’t originally travel with the team to New Jersey but he could join the team on the road. Orlov had been taking the morning skate prior to the November 23rd game against Philadelphia. He is close to being ready.