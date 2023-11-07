NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Capitals

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers lost again and the talk coming out of that organization is one of frustration and confusion. Media members are talking about coaching changes and a must-need change to their goaltending. What are the options for that team? Meanwhile, could the Calgary Flames help the Oilers out? Finally, the Washington Capitals offered some updates on a few injured players.

Oilers Have to Make a Change

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman noted on his latest 32 Thoughts Podcast that it might be early to move on from head coach Jay Woodcroft, even though the Edmonton Oilers are struggling. That was before the team fell apart in Monday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks, where the team outshot Vancouver 19-4 in the first few minutes of the first, but were down 2-1. The Oilers lost 6-2, Woodcroft was tossed from the game and now panic mode has officially set in.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Between Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell, the Oilers can’t afford to wait for either goalie to figure things out. Mark Spector writes that a buyout for Campbell feels like a given. He notes, “The Jack Campbell contract is an albatross, and headed for a buy out, while the trajectory of young Skinner — who could still be a fine netminder one day — does not jibe with the trajectory of this team.” He adds, “They can’t wait for Skinner to mature. They need a goalie — stat.”

Would Flames Bail Out the Oilers?

In their recent 32 Thoughts podcast, Jeff Marek and Friedman discussed the Oilers’ struggles and Friedman raised the possibility of the Oilers turning to the Calgary Flames for solutions, considering Calgary’s surplus of available defensemen – Nikita Zadorov, Noah Hanifin, and Chris Tanev. He suggested the Maple Leafs might also be eyeing these players. The question arose: Could the Flames assist both their rivals in a single season?

Marek expressed skepticism, but Friedman pondered the Oilers’ willingness to make necessary changes while maximizing the prime years of stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. When Marek suggested any deal with the Flames would require a sweetener, Friedman responded it would take more than that. “I’m talking about a deal that would get a banner hung up…”, he said.

Capitals Getting Two Back Into the Lineup

Capitals GM Brian MacLellan informed team reporter Tarik El-Bashir that defenseman Joel Edmundson and forward Nic Dowd are on the verge of returning from injury. The team anticipates their comeback to team practice later this week. Although Edmundson hasn’t made his Capitals debut yet. Dowd, a seasoned fourth-liner with the Capitals since 2018-19, might enable the team to send their current fourth-line center, Hendrix Lapierre, back to the AHL, fostering his development further.

El Bashir also notes that Max Pacioretty has initiated solo skating sessions, signaling his ongoing recovery from a twice-torn right Achilles’ tendon. MacLellan refrained from specifying a return timeline, emphasizing the importance of Pacioretty’s progress in individual skating sessions. The 34-year-old winger, under a one-year contract signed in July, is following a structured plan outlined by doctors and trainers, limiting his ice time. Once he completes successful individual sessions without setbacks, he could potentially resume practicing with the team, potentially by the end of the month.

The Capitals are still looking to add a top-six player to the roster. Ethan Cadeaux from Monumental Sports Network confirms that Washington is actively seeking ad addition, with their urgency heightened following the latest update on Nicklas Backstrom’s status (he stepped away from the NHL last week).