Penguins Are Close to Panic Mode

With a 4-6-0 record, the Pittsburgh Penguins are currently in last place in the Metropolitan Division. After missing the playoffs last year for the first time in almost two decades, the team made a lot of changes in the offseason to ensure a postseason appearance in 2024. If the Penguins learned anything last season, it was that without a full team performance, they would not be successful. There are more than a few players who have not been pulling their weight, and if they don’t start contributing soon, the playoffs will be a distant memory.

Penguins Who Need to Step Up

Rickard Rakell joined the Penguins in March 2022 by way of a trade with the Anaheim Ducks, which was one of the few moves former general manager Ron Hextall got right. Last season, he played in all 82 games and scored 28 goals and 60 points. Through the first ten games of this season, he has three assists but has yet to score a goal. However, this is not for lack of trying, and there is evidence that he will turn things around very soon. His expected goals-for percentage (xGF%) is 59.59, which ranks second among the team’s forwards.

Despite Rakell’s lack of scoring, his line has easily been the strongest through the first ten games. The second line, centered by Evgeni Malkin with Reilly Smith on the left wing, has the highest xGF%. They bring speed and offense, as well as great work off the rush. Rakell’s commitment to defense has also been a key reason why the line has seen so much success.

However, to help his scoring drought, maybe a switch with Bryan Rust to the first line would work. He found success playing alongside Sidney Crosby last season, and Rust is no stranger to the second line. Although it is a little early to panic, he needs to start scoring goals sooner rather than later.

Over the summer, goaltender Tristan Jarry signed a five-year contract extension with an annual cap hit of $5.375 million. This was easily the most criticized move of the offseason, mostly due to his injury history and lack of consistency. Although there have been some bright spots this season, including the 4-0 shutout victory against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 26, Jarry’s performance has left a lot to be desired. His goals-against average is 2.84 and his save percentage is .897.

Even though Jarry is not solely responsible for the Penguins’ struggles, there is no question that he has not been giving them enough of a chance to win, and $5 million is too much to pay for inconsistency. Without solid goaltending, Pittsburgh will not make the playoffs.

Penguins Need to Start Winning

Although it is still early in the season, the Penguins must get back on track and fast. The Metro Division is one of the most competitive in the NHL, and climbing out of last place will be no easy task. Players such as Malkin, Rust, and Smith have been carrying more than their fair share of the weight; through the first ten games, these three players have combined for 19 goals.

Pittsburgh’s next game will be a rematch against the Ducks on Nov. 7. Then they will take on the Los Angeles Kings, whose record is 7-2-2, on Thursday, Nov. 9. There is no question that they have the talent in place to succeed. Now, they must figure out a way to put together a full team performance through 60 minutes.