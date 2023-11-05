Penguins Join Growing Call for Neck Protection in Hockey

On Oct. 28, forward Adam Johnson of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL)’s Nottingham Panthers passed away after a freak collision that resulted in a cut on his neck from a stray skate blade. Johnson’s former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, paid tribute to him in a ceremony before their game against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday (Oct. 30). Many players in the Penguins’ organization and around the league have issued statements of condolence and support for Johnson’s loved ones. An incident eerily reminiscent of what happened to goaltender Clint Malarchuk and forward Richard Zednik, it has re-ignited the debate on mandating neck protection in the sport.

Following the incident, teams at all levels of hockey began exploring options for mandating neck protection. The EIHL is introducing mandatory neck guards beginning in 2024 after a ruling by the English Ice Hockey Association, and the Western Hockey League (WHL) is taking it a step further and mandating that all players wear neck protection for all on-ice activities beginning Nov. 3. The Penguins joined the growing call for the safety equipment by introducing a mandate for all players of their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and ECHL affiliate Wheeling Nailers. While not extending the official ruling to the NHL club, the organization has urged its players to use them.

Penguins Strongly Recommending Players Wear Neck Guards

It should be said that the Penguins cannot mandate the use of neck protection as any policy change of this type must first be approved by the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA). To their credit, the union has agreed to begin talks with the league regarding this issue. In the interim, Penguins’ general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas has strongly recommended his players begin wearing neck protection, a recommendation so far heeded by Erik Karlsson, Marcus Petersson, Ryan Graves, and Lars Eller. Head coach Mike Sullivan echoed Dubas’ recommendation, saying,

“As a league, we can work toward developing just more options for guys in the protective department with respect to these areas. Hopefully, there will be an initiative here moving forward. That could be one of the positive things that could come out of this terrible, terrible tragedy.” Penguins’ coach Mike Sullivan on the league’s potential move to introduce neck guards

Karlsson has said that while it’ll take some adjustment to become accustomed to wearing a neck guard again, he noted his personal history with them as they were mandatory across all levels of Swedish hockey. Pettersson reiterated this fact but is willing to forgo the initial awkwardness as it’s for a good cause. It is worth noting that each Penguins player opting to wear neck protection has suffered a skate-related injury in the past. Karlsson suffered an Achilles’ injury and as a result missed the majority of the 2012-13 campaign. Pettersson was cut on the wrist when he played in Sweden, and Graves took a skate to the chin.

Karlsson has also said he predicts the normalization of neck guards in the future, as he recounted how many players began wearing protective socks after his Achilles’ injury.

Most Players Across League Open to Wearing Neck Guards

After the news broke, players around the league began exploring options for neck protection. Among the first to wear one in game action was the Washington Capitals’ TJ Oshie, who could be seen sporting the gear in their Oct. 30 contest against the New York Islanders. Oshie’s own hockey equipment company, Warroad, has since sold out of neck protection. Oshie said he began wearing it not only to protect himself but to show younger players and kids that wearing one doesn’t serve as a distraction to the game.

Penguins’ captain Sidney Crosby remains open to the idea of increasing safety as well, but hasn’t taken to wearing one himself yet, but he has always been notorious as one of the most superstitious players in the game. Players from around the league, both current and former have encouraged the choice to wear one, including Wayne Gretzky, who advocated for the introduction of neck guards in the same way as helmets and visors. Namely, they should be made mandatory for all incoming players under the grandfathering principle (from “Wayne Gretzky weighs in on NHL neck guard mandates: ‘They should grandfather it in’” Mark Colley. Toronto Star. 3/11/23).

The NHL has taken the right step to recommend the use of neck guards after the tragic accident that took the life of Adam Johnson. The Penguins have joined the call to recommend increased protection in order to increase player safety, and many players have already adopted the equipment to prevent further serious injuries.