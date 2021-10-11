NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Sabres, Sharks, Canucks, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Detroit Red Wings have released Bobby Ryan from his PTO deal. Why and where will the veteran winger land? What about Alex Chiasson in Vancouver? Will he get a deal? There’s talk of a Jack Eichel trade before Christmas, plus updates on Brady Tkachuk, Evander Kane and Tomas Hertl. Finally, will the Arizona Coyotes move to Houston?

Bobby Ryan Released by Red Wings

Head coach Jeff Blashill said Ryan has been released from his PTO. According to Daniella Bruce, Blashill said “it was a tough call, he’s a good person and a good hockey player.”

Bobby Ryan has been released from his PTO, per Coach Blashill. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 11, 2021

While there could have been a place for Ryan on the roster, this was likely a decision to ensure players like Lucas Raymond and Joseph Veleno make the team and get sufficient ice time. Whether a team takes a shot at Ryan will be interesting to see. He was quite productive before getting injured last season.

Jack Eichel to Be Traded Before Christmas

During the first live stream for Daily Faceoff, Frank Seravalli said his prediction is that Eichel is going to be traded before Christmas. He called one sneaky team to watch here is St. Louis Blues, even though they don’t necessarily have prospects or picks to give to the Sabres.

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Both hosts believe that Eichel will not remain with the Sabres all season and that there are enough teams willing to take on Eichel’s medical situation.

Rangers and Eichel Talk, Team Still Doesn’t Have a Captain

One team that won’t be in the conversation any longer for Eichel, Seravalli says that the Rangers are likely out now that Zibanejad has signed. His co-host says the Ziabnejad signing quiets things, but it doesn’t kill the idea that Eichel could be acquired by the Rangers.

Related: Penguins News & Rumors: Crosby, Guentzel & More

Also with the Rangers, the team has named all of their players who get letters. The six alternate captains for #NYR will be Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Jacob Trouba, Ryan Strome, and Barclay Goodrow. Still no captain for this roster. Head coach Gerard Gallant confirmed to media on Monday that it was his decision and he has the backing of GM Chris Drury to run with six Assistant Captains. Interestingly, Adam Fox was not in the group.

Coyotes to Relocate to Houston?

The NHL will obviously do what they can not to move an NHL team, but Seravalli predicts that the Arizona Coyotes will relocate to Houston after 25 seasons in the desert. He notes that the City of Glendale has already notified the Coyotes it intends to terminate the team’s lease at Gila River Arena after this season and that leaves the organization in a bind.

All attempts to start a new arena project haven’t worked and the Houston market is one the NHL would be interested in exploring because it’s the fourth biggest city in the U.S. and it fits in the Central Division better, with a viable NHL arena and prospective owner.

So too, as the NHL struggles to find money after a couple of strange seasons, a couple of hundred million dollars in a relocation fee wouldn’t hurt.

Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News writes that the NHL and the Sharks don’t have an update when it comes to Evander Kane and where the two investigations are at — one for alleged domestic abuse and the other for using a fake COVID card. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said there is no timeline and the report notes:

“Asked Sunday about Kane’s status and whether he’ll be on the Sharks’ roster to start the year, coach Bob Boughner said he did not know what the team’s plans were. Rosters are officially due Monday at 2 p.m. (PT), but can be altered after the season begins.” source – ‘As roster deadline looms, Evander Kane’s immediate future with Sharks remains cloudy’ Kurtis Pashelka – Mercury News – 10/10/2021

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (Photo Credit: Andy Martin Jr)

Meanwhile, the Sharks have had cordial discussions with Tomas Hertl’s camp, but it looks like an extension is unlikely. Expect the Sharks to try and get as many assets as possible for the player and work with him this season to facilitate a deal. Hertl has a lot of control over where he goes with a three-team trade list.

Canucks and Chiasson Haven’t Finalized a Deal

Chiasson has shown well with the Canucks on a PTO, but has yet to sign a deal with the Canucks. Now 31 years old, he’s fighting for a depth role on a team and looking to land on a team’s power play, but it might not be with the Canucks. Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports that the “door remains open” to get a deal done after, but as of now, there have been no talks between the two sides.

No contract talks between Chiasson and Canucks



MORE: https://t.co/VlYgAMzppv pic.twitter.com/NCrukCfGgd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 11, 2021

Iian MacIntyre reports:

“Almost feels like a trade-deadline day for Canucks. Balls are still in the air as the roster deadline approaches. Will they sIgn Chiasson? Add player on waivers? Roster size and how best to maximize LTIR? Sunday trade for Juho Lammikko helps PK and takes an NHL roster spot.”

Tkachuk Situation Could Drag On

Both hosts of the Daily Faceoff show say that this Brady Tkachuk drama could drag on if he’s not signed by the opening night of the regular season. Brady has a ton of leverage and both agree if the non-official deadline of the opening night passes by, Tkachuk could likely feel like he’s in no rush to get back.