NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Bruins, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers rejected a trade offer from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks have told Conor Garland that he’s welcome to seek out a trade to another NHL team. The Boston Bruins continue to lurk around big trades, so far with no luck. Finally, the Philadelphia Flyers have elected to take Travis Sanheim off of the trade market and they want him in the fold moving forward.

Oilers Declined Desharnais Trade to Toronto

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman delved into trade talks between the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs, something he’d previously reported had taken place before Sam Lafferty was traded to the Vancouver Canucks. He reports that the Maple Leafs reached out to offer the Oilers Lafferty, but wanted physically imposing defenseman, Vincent Desharnais, in return. The Oilers declined.

Sam Lafferty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Saying, “He’s a favourite of the Oilers’ coaching staff.”, the Oilers weren’t interested in moving Desharnais, even though they had an interest in Lafferty dating back to last season’s trade deadline. Because there was likely no other deal that made sense between the two teams, Toronto ultimately dumped Lafferty to the Canucks for a fifth-round draft pick.

Despite not adding Lafferty, Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer noted during the Oilers Now prediction show, “I think the Oilers are going to find a way to add another impactful bottom-six forward who can play in the middle-six role, so stay tuned on that front.”

Canucks Give Garland Permission to Look Around for Trade

The Canucks have granted Garland the freedom to explore potential trade options within the NHL. Friedman posted the news on social media and further elaborated on the story during his appearance on The Donnie and Dhali podcast. He said that Garland and the Canucks have mutually agreed to assess if there are better fits for him elsewhere in the league.

Garland’s new agent, Judd Moldaver, is diligently reaching out to various franchises, exploring potential avenues for his client’s future. Chris Johnston noted on TSN Insider Trading that the Canucks have shopped Garland before but failed to finalize anything. Moldaver is trying to do now what the Canucks couldn’t and he believes there are teams out there that could use Garland in a top-six role.

The Canucks are aware they are going to need to retain salary to get a deal done.

Bruins Continue to Lurk Around Possible Trades

Friedman made these comments before Mark Scheifele was signed by the Winnipeg Jets to a seven-year contract extension, but he said that the Boston Bruins remain active in the trade market, trying to make a big move. He specifically mentioned Scheifele and Elias Lindholm and said the Bruins have been and continue to lurk around these deals.

The problem for the Bruins is that teams are going to start any trade conversations by asking for Matthew Poitras, something they’ll say no to. As these players get signed by their own teams, the Bruins are running out of options.

Flyers Plan to Build Around Sanheim, Not Trade Him

According to Darren Dreger, the Philadelphia Flyers are no longer in the market to trade Travis Sanheim. Dreger reported on the most recent TSN Insider Trading report that while he’s a “big-money man”, he is “heavily motivated.” Dreger added, “He came into camp with an extra 15 pounds of muscle, I’m told a wonderful attitude, no problem playing the off [wing]. And now the Philadelphia Flyers likely consider this the best trade they never made.”

Dreger says they have no desire to trade him now and want to build with him as part of the core group.