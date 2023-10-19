NHL Rumors: Predators, Maple Leafs, Kings, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Nashville Predators are looking for offense, but the injury to Luke Schenn may have caused some issues when it comes to a possible trade. Are the odds really at 90% that the Toronto Maple Leafs can keep William Nylander? How big of a concern is the goaltending in Los Angeles? Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers going to stick with their new juggled lines?

Predators Want Offense But Schenn Injury is Problematic

In the ongoing quest to strengthen their roster, the Nashville Predators are actively seeking a top-six forward, according to reports from multiple sources who have linked them to talks about Conor Garland. Notably, other NHL teams, including the Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, and Carolina Hurricanes, have also expressed interest in Garland.

Dante Fabbro, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For the Predators, there’s a small problem. While it was once believed they would be open to moving defenseman Dante Fabbro to secure the forward they desire, the injury to Luke Schenn means that there would be a large hole on the blue line if they lost both Fabbro and Schenn. Elliotte Friedman points out in his latest 32 Thoughts column that “Luke Schenn’s injury decreases Nashville’s likelihood as a Conor Garland trade partner. If Dante Fabbro was the desired return, the Predators need him now.”

Friedman also said he wasn’t totally sold that Nashville was a frontrunner in the trade conversations.

90% Chance the Maple Leafs Sign Nylander?

Recently on the Leaf Report podcast, TSN NHL Insider and Athletic contributor Chris Johnston shared his insights on the William Nylander negotiations in Toronto. When the hosts attempted to discuss a hypothetical scenario involving Nylander’s departure, Johnston had this to say:

“Okay, we should stop right there. I don’t think there’s any reason to think Nylander won’t sign an extension in Toronto. Here’s the dirty secret of that negotiation in my opinion; the Leafs know he doesn’t want to play anywhere else. They’re the only team that can sign him to an eight-year deal. What the Leafs can pay him over eight years and what another team can sign him for over seven years is not really that different.”

He added, “I just think if you have a player who wants to be here, and the team really really wants to sign him, I think ultimately cooler heads will prevail and he will be a Leaf. I’m willing to put it at 90 percent that Nylander is a Leaf next season.”

There are certainly questions as to why this isn’t done yet if everyone is so keen to get it done, but that has to be good news for Leafs fans who don’t want to see Nylander go anywhere.

Will the Kings Need to Address Their Goaltending?

Early in the season, the Los Angeles Kings have encountered goaltending challenges, prompting concerns about their netminding situation. Cam Talbot conceded four goals in a 5-2 loss to Colorado, while Phoenix Copley –who had questionable underlying stats last season — allowed five goals in a 6-5 shootout defeat against Carolina.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff highlighted these concerns, suggesting that Kings GM Rob Blake might explore goaltending options if Talbot and Copley don’t show improvement. The NHL insider threw out some names as potential solutions. He mentioned Montreal’s Cayden Primeau, Philadelphia’s Felix Sandstrom, and Samuel Ersson as viable options. Alternatively, they could consider a trade for Calgary’s Dan Vladar as the Flames have reentered the trade market on the player.

Could the Oilers Stick With McDavid and Draisaitl Duo?

The Edmonton Oilers went with the potent pairing of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl against the Nashville Predators and it worked. They’ll be running with them again versus the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. The biggest bonus was how well the second line of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, and Warren Foegle played. As long as they can keep pushing the play and driving offense, the Oilers may keep them together.

In fact, Tyler Yaremchuk of Oilers Nation believes the Oilers may try to augment that second line with a trade, looking at names like Sam Reinhard, Sam Bennett, or Patrick Kane. Adding a big piece to that second group would allow Edmonton the luxury of rolling out the top two players in the league over and over without depth concerns.