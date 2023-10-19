Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Minten, Domi & Reaves

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Florida Panthers in their home opener at Sunrise, Florida. What, Maple Leafs fans don’t remember last season’s playoff exit? The Panthers eliminated the Maple Leafs in five games during the second round of the playoffs in May. It was a tough series for Toronto, and fans have to believe the team will be ready to come out roaring in tonight’s game.

On the Panthers side, two players to watch are Matthew Tkachuk, who’s already said that he’s looking forward to this game, and Sam Reinhart, who scored an overtime goal in Game 3 that helped eliminate the Maple Leafs in last year’s playoffs.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

On the Maple Leafs’ side, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares are leading the team’s scoring with six points in three games. Matthews is off to a blazing start with six goals, while Tavares has been a playmaker with five assists to go with his one goal. Nylander also has added a strong offensive presence to the team with three goals and three assists.

Item One: Ilya Samsonov Will Start in Florida

Ilya Samsonov will be the starting goalie against the Panthers. He has won his first two starts but has also allowed nine goals on 56 shots. Fortunately, he’s been rescued by the timely scoring of a desperate offense. Last season, he had a strong record with a 2.33 goals-against average (GAA) and a .919 save percentage (SV%) in 42 games.

Related: Maple Leafs’ One That Got Away: Tuukka Rask

The Panthers suffered a shutout loss in their season opener but have since bounced back with seven goals in their last two games. They have a record of 1-2 this season. Can Samsonov bounce back with a solid game? This season in two games, his GAA is 4.42 and his SV% is .839.

Item Two: Matthew Knies Bumped to the Second Line

Matthew Knies is set to join the second line for tonight’s contest. There he will be partnered with established stars Tavares and Nylander. While Knies hasn’t recorded a point in the three games he’s played this season, his on-ice performance has been strong. He’s been actively pursuing pucks, generating scoring chances for his linemates, and showing strong puck-management skills.

Latest News & Highlight

Knies’ progression to the NHL level has been seamless. During last season’s playoffs, he did a good job on a line with Tavares. He played more like a veteran than a young player fresh from college. He could be a good fit with that line again.

Related: Maple Leafs’ 5 Best-Case Scenarios for Matthew Knies in 2023-24

With the Maple Leafs beginning a grueling five-game road trip, look for Knies to get a chance to show his skills in the team’s top-six units. I believe he will stick there.

Item Three: Will Fraser Minten Be Headed to Juniors?

With Knies set to join the second line for tonight’s game, will Fraser Minten soon be moved back to junior hockey? The youngster has potential; however, he has also faced challenges converting scoring chances into goals. His struggle has also impacted Knies, who was the key player on that third line. I’m thinking that, given Minten’s difficulties scoring, it might be the appropriate time for him to return to the Kamloops Blazers.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

I expect that Knies will flourish with linemates who can score more effectively. If Minten is moved, it might be a chance to give either Pontus Holmberg (with a goal and an assist in two American Hockey League (AHL) games) or Bobby McMann (with two goals and an assist in two AHL games) a chance with the big club. My guess is that there could be a call-up to the main roster within the next two weeks.

Item Four: Max Domi Is Spinning His Tires So Far

It seems as if Max Domi is experiencing issues shifting into the Maple Leafs’ lineup. He started on a line with Nylander and Tavares, but his time on the second line was cut short because there were concerns about his defense. During their time together, the line was outscored 3-0.

Related: NHL Contracts Are Becoming More and More ‘Lockout-Proof’

During the upcoming five-game road trip, Domi is set to skate with Calle Jarnkrok and Minten. This third-line reconfiguration will try to leverage the two-way strength of both Jarnkrok and Minten as a way to compensate for Domi’s defensive limitations.

It’s still early in the season. However, does this adjustment indicate that Domi might not be a good fit in the team’s lineup?

Tie Domi poses with son Max Domi before Max was selected by the Phoenix Coyotes during the 2013 NHL Draft

(Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Is it possible that the Toronto Marlies’ Nick Robertson, who’s been scoring like crazy (with two goals and three assists in two AHL games this season), could replace Domi? The team is seeking the right chemistry and balance in their lineup. Wouldn’t it be odd if Robertson were that person?

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

For the Panthers game, the Maple Leafs have undergone significant changes. One was to bring in veteran Ryan Reaves. Surprisingly, Reaves has made the most significant impact among the team’s new signings.

Tyler Bertuzzi seems to be grappling with issues related to catching and passing the puck along with taking unnecessary penalties. Defenseman John Klingberg has exceptional passing skills but has been challenged in his own defensive zone. And, Domi’s performance (as noted above) has left much to be desired.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Reaves: More Than Just Muscle

That said, Bertuzzi and Domi add a harder edge to the team. It will be interesting to see how these new additions match the physicality of the Panthers.

Undoubtedly Reaves will have a quieter night than if Sam Bennett were in the lineup. Bennett is the Panthers’ player who body-slammed Knies to the ice and out of the postseason. Bennett won’t be playing against the Maple Leafs. He’s out with a lower-body injury.