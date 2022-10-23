NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Kings, Blackhawks, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk about how the Carolina Hurricanes are dealing with teams regarding their interest in trading for defenseman Ethan Bear. Could the Los Angeles Kings be the new favorites to land defenseman Jakob Chychrun? Max Domi is making noise in Chicago, but is it likely he gets traded? Finally, an injury explains Philip Broberg’s lack of progress in Edmonton.

Hurricanes Willing, But Not Rushing to Trade Bear

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman noted during his recent 32 Thoughts Now segment, that the Carolina Hurricanes don’t feel the need to sell low on Ethan Bear. Friedman explained, “from what I’ve been told, the Hurricanes are telling other teams, ‘look, we don’t have a cap problem. We’re not keeping 50 percent of Bear’s salary if we’re not getting a good return or we’re getting a minimal return. We believe this is an NHL player.’”

Ethan Bear, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The NHL insider said there have been a couple of times when a trade has been close and that he believes the Vancouver Canucks were one of the teams that showed interest. Bear just wants to play which is why Friedman thinks this situation will get resolved sooner than later.

Friedman didn’t explain why Bear wanting to play would speed up a move, but he thinks that a team will either up their offer or Carolina will bring their ask down a little. Bear could even go on waivers Friedman notes.

Kings a Favorite in Chychrun Trade Rumors

Jeff Marek noted in the same segment that the trade price for defenseman Jakob Chychrun remains high. He believes the ask is the equivalent of two first-round picks (either in the form of picks or prospects) but also noted that it will be another couple of weeks before Chychurn even gets into the lineup to make his season debut.

Marek backed Friedman’s belief that the Ottawa Senators are looking less likely as an option and noted that another club which is deep with prospects like the Los Angeles Kings, could become more involved. Daily Faceoff’s Matt Larkin also considers the Senators and Kings as the favorites.

Domi Making Noise Early

Max Domi is off to a strong start with the Chicago Blackhawks this season and if he continues to play well, he’ll only up his value around the league ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. The Blackhawks were believed to be a team that invested in free agents they thought they could flip if the player had a strong season. That’s one of the reasons Domi was only signed to a one-year deal at an affordable $3 million cap hit.

One thing to consider is that this might not be about just playing one year in Chicago for Domi. He chose the club because of head coach Luke Richardson. He would likely be open to staying if the Blackhawks felt like an extension was the better option and that Domi was back on track to be the offensive difference-maker he was previously in his NHL career.

Broberg Injured For Oilers

There was a lot of talk in Edmonton about why Philip Broberg was struggling in training camp. He didn’t look like his normal self and seemingly lost out to Markus Niemelainen and Ryan Murray when it came to the opening night roster spot many had him pegged to have secured. It turns out, an injury is what’s been holding Broberg back.

Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal writes:

Philip Broberg’s situation was worth watching closely. Turns out, it is an upper-body injury that has kept him out of action. And, in fact, the issue may have originated as far back as early in Rookie Camp. If that indeed was the case, then far more than a lack of execution may have been a factor in the sweet-skating Swede not making the club out of camp. Worth considering as we assess Broberg’s performance to date. source – ‘The Edmonton Oilers sub-500 record contains some good and not-so-good: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 10/23/2022