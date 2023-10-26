NHL Rumors: Senators and Pinto, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Capitals

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Thursday morning provided NHL fans with shocking news as Shane Pinto was suspended for 41 games after an investigation showed he violated the NHL’s rules on gambling. Now what? Does he have to sign? Can he sign? Will he play this season? Meanwhile, are the Toronto Maple Leafs looking for a top-six winger? Finally, is it being discovered that there isn’t a fit between the Vancouver Canucks and Washington Capitals when it comes to a trade?

Shane Pinto Suspended 41 Games

Shane Pinto, the 22-year-old Ottawa Senators player, faces a 41-game suspension due to NHL gambling violations, confirmed by multiple reputable sources. While Pierre LeBrun does not believe he would sign with the team now until he has served his suspension in January, Elliotte Friedman notes the suspension will begin retroactive of the first game of the season. It could pressure Pinto into accepting his $874,125 qualifying offer to salvage the season and his relationship with the Senators.

Despite being an unsigned restricted free agent and not having played for the Senators this season, Pinto diligently trained alone in Ottawa while awaiting a contract. But, it was speculated that the Senators had caught wind of this investigation a couple of weeks ago, which is why he remained unsigned.

Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

His suspension potentially poses complex challenges for the Senators, already struggling with cap space issues. Friedman wonders if Pinto will quickly sign his qualifying offer as a thank you to the Senators for not letting this news get out. Pinto was appreciative that the Senators were quiet about this and didn’t squeeze him or hold him ransom in negotiations with this information in hand.

Amidst this turmoil, Senators have withdrawn all contract offers to Pinto, leaving the player and the team in uncertain waters. It appears Pinto will be eligible to eventually play this season even if he does not sign a contract before the normal December 1 signing deadline for RFAs, says Friedman.

Maple Leafs Looking for a Top-Six Winger?

In a recent update by David Pagnotta from The Fourth Period, he hints at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ proactive approach, even just six games into the season may see them looking to acquire a top-six winger. The team is already exploring potential options for a cost-effective options. Pagnotta doesn’t delve into specifics regarding whether this acquisition will occur through free agency or trade.

However, considering the Maple Leafs’ limited cap space, if anything can be done, a trade appears to be the more plausible route. Signing a player without making corresponding roster adjustments seems improbable due to the team’s current financial constraints. This strategic move underscores the Maple Leafs’ determination to enhance their lineup and demonstrates their early preparation for the challenges ahead in the season.

Capitals and Canucks Trade for Garland Hits Roadblock

During the Donnie & Dhaliwal podcast, Friedman was questioned about the potential for the Vancouver Canucks to trade forward Conor Garland. In response, Friedman expressed the challenges of making trades in the current NHL climate, citing the financial constraints faced by multiple teams. He highlighted other players like Joel Armia in Montreal, Kevin Labanc in San Jose, and Anthony Mantha in Washington, all of whom teams are keen to move but are struggling due to limited cap space.

Friedman pointed out the complexities in executing trades, emphasizing that a simple swap of problematic contracts, like a hypothetical Barland for Mantha deal, isn’t feasible due to salary disparities. Despite Vancouver’s efforts to create additional cap space, these financial intricacies make trading players like Garland a complicated endeavor in the current hockey landscape.