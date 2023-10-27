NHL Rumors: Oilers, Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update on the injury status of Connor McDavid. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes are getting back a major piece of their lineup. William Nylander talks about how his contract situation is affecting his play on the ice, and there’s are more updates when it comes to the Shane Pinto gambling situation.

McDavid Isn’t Being Ruled Out of Heritage Classic Game

Following their disappointing 3-0 defeat against the New York Rangers, the Edmonton Oilers faced uncertainties on multiple fronts, including the crucial inquiry regarding Connor McDavid‘s status. McDavid, absent due to injury, was sorely missed on the ice. Head coach Jay Woodcroft provided an update, stating that McDavid had a positive skating session on Thursday, describing it as a “good day.” However, Woodcroft remained cautious and refrained from confirming McDavid’s participation in the upcoming Heritage Classic against the Calgary Flames, underscoring the necessity of granting the star player adequate time to recover.

`Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When questioned about potential weather-related concerns affecting McDavid’s return, Woodcroft asserted he hadn’t yet considered those factors, emphasizing that McDavid possesses the best understanding of his own body, highlighting the importance of a careful and individualized approach to his return.

Andrei Svechnikov Returns for the Hurricanes

Svechnikov will make his season debut on Friday night as the Hurricanes take on the San Jose Sharks. The forward missed 41 games with a torn ACL, an injury he sustained in March versus the Vegas Golden Knights. This is a huge return for the Hurricanes as he’s one of their leading offensive producers.

It was believed that Svechnikov might have been ready to start the season, but he didn’t feel quite ready. He’s now given the team the green light to put him in and he’ll return and try to take the Hurricanes above .500 on the season.

Is Nylander Motivated by His Contract Situation?

When asked if his uncertain contract status is affecting his play and unbelievable fast start to the season, William Nylander hinted it’s a small factor, even if it’s not something he’s actively thinking about. “I mean, obviously, it’s there. But I think the mindset that I’ve always had is to be better every year.” He added, “So, I mean, that’s there. But I don’t think that I’d be playing any different if it wasn’t a contract year.”

Latest News & Highlight

Luke Fox of Sportsnet wrote that the start could impact negotiations with the Maple Leafs. He quoted Fat Joe who once said: “Yesterday’s price is not today’s price.” He then added that he imagines the start will be brought up by Nylander’s agent, Lewis Gross, when he next speaks with GM Brad Treliving.

More information has surfaced when it comes to what is exactly going on with the Shane Pinto suspension and how he got caught gambling by the NHL. Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun is among those reporting that one of the league’s betting partners reached out to the National Hockey League to say they’d noticed some unusual activity on Shane Pinto’s online betting account. When a flag was triggered and it was learned there may have been a third party involved, that’s when the NHL started their investigation and the Senators ceased all contract negotiations with Pinto.

Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It has been confirmed that there was no betting on the NHL, which is why he’s not been suspended for life. Garrioch noted:

“I think he met face-to-face with Gary Bettman. And Gary Bettman let him know that no matter what happened here, he was going to throw the book at him and make it very, very difficult for him, with a very long suspension. I think that Shane Pinto very close to signing a two-year deal with this team. I don’t see that as being even possible right now.”

Garrioch notes that Pinto will likely have to come crawling back to the Senators to sign a one-year deal, and likely at his qualifying number.

