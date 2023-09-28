NHL Rumors: Devils, Blues, Sharks, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Tomas Tatar talked about how he misread the free agency market and it cost him a one-year deal with the New Jersey Devils. Meanwhile, Torey Krug revealed the reason behind his rejecting a trade to the Philadelphia Flyers. Anthony Duclair is open to an extension with the San Jose Sharks, and the Vancouver Canucks are trying to trade Spencer Martin. If they can’t, the netminder will likely be placed on waivers.

Tatar Lost One-Year Offer From Devils

Tomas Tatar, the former New Jersey Devils forward, recently shared insights into his departure from the team and subsequent signing with the Colorado Avalanche during an interview on the Boris a Brambor Podcast. Tatar candidly discussed how he turned down the Devils’ one-year contract offer, hoping for a multi-year deal in free agency. Unfortunately, his quest for a longer-term agreement didn’t materialize as expected.

Tomas Tatar, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In his own words, Tatar explained, “A one-year offer from New Jersey was on the table. But, I refused since I wanted more term. I only realized later in free agency that it’s not possible (to get more than a one-year deal) this year. Then, Jersey acquired Toffoli, and that sealed the deal.”

It was at that point he switched agencies and signed a one-year deal with Colorado.

Torey Krug Won’t Be Leaving the Blues

St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug, who has been with the team since 2020, has reaffirmed his commitment to the Blues, even in the face of trade rumors that swirled earlier in the summer. When the Blues presented him with the opportunity to join the Philadelphia Flyers, a team in the midst of rebuilding, Krug promptly declined using his no-trade clause. Initially, he remained tight-lipped about his decision.

However, in a recent interview with Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, Krug shed light on his choice, explaining, “I chose to stay here. I want to be a part of this room and love playing for this city and wearing the Blue Note, so it’s something I’m very excited about.”

When asked about how declining the trade has affected his relationship with the Blues and management, Krug said:

“I have a great relationship with Doug. I think very highly of him, and he’s one of the reasons I chose to come to St. Louis with his winning history and his past. I’m sure he expects me to be a professional, pull on my end of the rope and be a part of this room.” source – ‘Rutherford: Blues’ Torey Krug had every right to invoke his no-trade clause, but now the pressure’s on’ – Jeremy Rutherford – The Athletic – 09/26/2023

Duclair Wants to Re-Sign With the San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks’ newcomer Anthony Duclair has hinted at his interest in a contract extension with the team, according to Sharks beat writer Curtis Pashelka. While Duclair confirmed ongoing contract discussions, he emphasized his commitment to staying focused on the upcoming season.

Anthony Duclair, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

pPashelka writes, “Spoke with Anthony Duclair. Says he’s open to remaining in San Jose long-term but is just concentrating on the season right now. Hasn’t been any contract talks yet. There’ll be a time and place for that, he said.”

Canucks Likely to Waive Spencer Martin

As the 2023-24 NHL season commences, teams can now initiate player waivers, and it sounds like the Vancouver Canucks may be among the first teams to take strategic steps in enhancing their roster and managing cap space. It is being reported they will place goaltender Spencer Martin on waivers, a development reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

The decision to put Martin on waivers aligns with the Canucks’ objective of creating cap room and fortifying their goaltending setup. With Thatcher Demko firmly established as the starting goaltender and the recent acquisition of Casey DeSmith as the backup, Martin’s role within the team has diminished, rendering him expendable.