NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Red Wings, Stars

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers may already have their deal worked out with RFA Ryan McLeod but need to wait until closer to training camp and to make one more move before announcing that deal. The Vancouver Canucks signed J.T. Miller to an extension, so does that change the way they might approach a new deal for Bo Horvat? Danny DeKeyser is leaving the Detroit Red Wings and looking for a new opportunity, and Jake Oettinger talks about wanting to sign a long-term deal with the Dallas Stars.

McLeod and Oilers Just Waiting to Announce Deal?

As per Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal, he believes the Oilers and forward Ryan McLeod likely already have the terms of a contract extension worked out but need to make another move before it can be announced. With the Oilers so close to the salary cap (over right now) every move matters.

Ryan McLeod, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Leavins writes:

Ryan McLeod is still not signed. He will be. In fact, he may already have a deal in principle and the Oilers are just waiting for the move that creates the requisite cap space for his deal. Remember, McLeod has no arbitration rights. So, do not be surprised if he ends up on a 1-year in the $800k range. source – ‘Every Stanley Cup contender like the Edmonton Oilers needs a Ryan Murray: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 09/04/2022

Leavins also writes that he thinks the Oilers will offer a PTO to a different right-winger not named Sam Gagner. Gagner signed with the Winnipeg Jets but the Oilers would like to add some depth there. Leavins notes, Ken Holland has a history of only offering PTOs to guys who could make the team. I keep hearing the name Evan Rodrigues. He would be that guy.”

Miller Deal Won’t Impact Potential Bo Horvat Signing

Canucks’ insider Rick Dhaliwal is reporting that via comments from Canucks’ President Jim Rutherford, J.T. Miller’s recent contract extension with the team shouldn’t impact their ability or willingness to sign Bo Horvat to a contract extension. Rutherford said, “J.T.’s contract will not impact Bo, we would like to sign Bo.”

Horvat’s agent Pat Morris said Thursday night that there has been constant communication between the two sides since the end of the season. It is believed a deal would eventually get done. The question is, will the Canucks try to move out salary prior to signing Horvat to a long-term extension?

DeKeyser Expecting to Sign On With NHL Team

Agent Matt Federico recently spoke about his client, defenseman Danny DeKeyser, and said he’s confident that DeKeyser will have a deal in place before training camps open next month. As per Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, “It could be in the range of a $1 million “show me” contract, as DeKeyser attempts to rebuild his reputation.”

Danny DeKeyser, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There are a handful of teams that could be in the market for a blueliner of DeKeyser’s skill set and $1 million isn’t much if teams who are tight against the cap still want to take a look. “It’ll be a lower money deal, but it’ll be a chance to showcase himself outside of Detroit,” Federico said. He added that they see DeKeyser a bit like Jack Johnson. Johnson had to reinvent himself in the NHL but is continually latching on with an NHL team and playing meaningful minutes.

Clearly, from Federico’s comments, DeKeyser will not be back with the Red Wings this coming season.

Oettinger Wants to Sign Another Extension in Dallas

While Jake Oettinger only signed a three-year extension with the Dallas Stars this past week, he did speak with reports, including Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News and said that he’s made it clear to his reps that he wants to sign another extension with the team and stay for the long-term.

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He’ll be owed a $4.8 million qualifying offer at the end of the deal he just signed but both sides believe it should be clear when that contract is done what type of goaltender Oettinger is. If needed, the Stars will be in a position to pay Oettinger a huge contract. Should he prove to be among the top starters in the league at that time, the salary cap will have risen and names like Jamie Benn, Esa Lindell, Ryan Suter, and Radek Faksa will be unrestricted free agents.

Oettinger said:

“Obviously, if I could have signed an eight-year deal, I would have. You’ve got to make it work for both sides, and I’m super happy with how the process went. Now I’m just happy to have that behind me. Now I can completely focus on hockey.” source – ‘Stars’ Jake Oettinger prepares for heavier workload with contract weight off his shoulders’ – Matthew DeFranks – Dallas Morning News – 09/02/2022