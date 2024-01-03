Maple Leafs Closing in on Deal with William Nylander

During Tuesday’s Real Kyper and Bourne Show, Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos reported a potentially positive development in the contract negotiations between the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander‘s camp. Kypreos reported that they are “trending” towards reaching an extension, and there is optimism that a deal could be finalized before the All-Star Break.

The speculated figure for the contract is potentially surpassing $11 million per season. Specifically, it could be an eight-year deal at $11.25 million per season.

Delving into the specifics of the contract, the hosts walked through the potential benefits of frontloading the deal. Kypreos highlighted the possibility of a substantial upfront signing bonus, potentially reaching $12 or $13 million, which would enhance the real-money value of the contract beyond the reported $11.25 million per season. Justin Bourne said that it could make dealing with the contract easier down the line.

Is This Too Much for Nylander?

Considering the potential increase in the salary cap, projected to reach $100 million or more, Kypreos argued that the suggested figure isn’t exorbitant for a player with Nylander’s impressive scoring record of 40 goals and potentially more than 100 points. The belief is that the forward could maintain his status as a top-tier star for at least another five seasons.

Bourne added that Nylander is currently the fifth-highest scorer in the NHL, tied with none other than Connor McDavid. Both hosts drew comparisons to David Pastrnak’s contract, who currently holds a two-point advantage in the standings. Pastrnak’s contract is set at $11.25 million per season, leading Kypreos to assert that Nylander’s potential deal isn’t crazy and then added, “That’s the number, and either you like it or you don’t.”

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Throughout the season, discussions have centered around the notion that delaying Nylander’s contract signing could result in a substantial payday. This news seems to prove that’s exactly how this all will play out. However, such a price is the consequence of waiting to secure a deal with a player who is seeing their on-ice contributions continue to soar.

It’s a lot of money, but with an increasing salary cap, it’s arguably the market rate for a player doing what Nylander is doing.