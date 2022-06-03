OHL Final Preview: 1. Windsor Spitfires vs 1. Hamilton Bulldogs

The road to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Championship is down to a battle of the top seeds. The Western Conference Champion Windsor Spitfires are set to take on the Eastern Conference Champion Hamilton Bulldogs with the winner set to head East for Canadian junior hockey supremacy.

While the clubs didn’t face each other in the regular season because of COVID-19 scheduling changes, they went toe-to-toe in the standings. The Bulldogs made their conference look easy, winning 51 of 68 in the regular season and going 12-0 in the playoffs so far. The Spitfires showed incredible resiliency, earned the top spot in their conference, and have come together perfectly to create a force that’s tough to win against. This is going to be a series to remember.

The Vitals

Records:

Windsor Spitfires – 44-17-4-3 – 95 points – 1st Western Conference

Hamilton Bulldogs – 51-12-3-2 – 107 points – 1st Eastern Conference

Home and Away Records:

Spitfires – 25-7-1-1 (Home); 19-10-3-2 (Road)

Bulldogs – 27-4-1-2 (Home); 24-8-2-0 (Road)

WFCU Centre in Windsor will host an OHL Championship for the first time since 2010. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Goals For and Goals Against:

Spitfires – 305-248

Bulldogs – 300-176

Special Teams:

Spitfires

Power Play – 26.1 percent (regular season), 13.9 percent (playoffs)

26.1 percent (regular season), 13.9 percent (playoffs) Penalty Kill – 82.6 percent (regular season), 80.3 percent (playoffs).

Bulldogs

Power Play – 27.6 percent (regular season), 37.9 percent (playoffs)

27.6 percent (regular season), 37.9 percent (playoffs) Penalty Kill – 80.9 percent (regular season), 87.0 percent (playoffs)

Leading Producers and Goaltending Stats

Top 3 Producers:

Spitfires

1. Wyatt Johnston – 68 games, 46 goals, 78 points, 124 points (led OHL)

68 games, 46 goals, 78 points, 124 points (led OHL) 2. Matthew Maggio – 66 games, 38 goals, 47 assists, 85 points

66 games, 38 goals, 47 assists, 85 points 3. Will Cuylle – 59 games, 43 goals, 37 assists, 80 points

Related: Windsor Spitfires Hit Mark with 2021-22 Leadership Group

Bulldogs

1. Logan Morrison – 60 games, 34 goals, 66 assists, 100 points

60 games, 34 goals, 66 assists, 100 points 2. Avery Hayes – 66 games, 41 goals, 38 assists, 79 points

66 games, 41 goals, 38 assists, 79 points 3. George Diaco – 68 games, 27 goals, 43 assists, 70 points

Goaltenders:

Spitfires

Xavier Medina – 30 games, 18-8-1-2, .891 save percentage (SV%), 3.05 goals-against average (GAA)

30 games, 18-8-1-2, .891 save percentage (SV%), 3.05 goals-against average (GAA) Mathias Onuska – 29 games, 19-5-1-1, .884 SV%, 3.31 GAA

Bulldogs

Marco Costantini – 45 games, 31-9-2-2, .917 SV%, 2.32 GAA

45 games, 31-9-2-2, .917 SV%, 2.32 GAA Matteo Drobac – 23 games, 19-2-1-0, .905 SV%, 2.57 GAA

Marco Costantini of the Hamilton Bulldogs. (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Playoff Stats and Clubs Journeys So Far

Top 3 Producers:

Spitfires

1. Wyatt Johnston – 18 games, 11 goals, 20 assists, 31 points

– 18 games, 11 goals, 20 assists, 31 points 2. Will Cuylle – 18 games, 10 goals, 11 assists, 21 points

18 games, 10 goals, 11 assists, 21 points 3. Daniel D’Amico – 18 games, 9 goals, 7 assists, 16 points

Bulldogs

1. Logan Morrison – 12 games, 13 goals, 13 assists, 26 points

12 games, 13 goals, 13 assists, 26 points 2. Avery Hayes – 9 games, 8 goals, 13 assists, 21 points

9 games, 8 goals, 13 assists, 21 points 3. Mason McTavish – 12 games, 10 goals, 9 assists, 19 points

Mason McTavish was acquired from the Peterborough Petes for this playoff run. (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Goaltenders:

Spitfires

Mathias Onuska – 16 games, 10-4-1, .904 SV%, 2.66 GAA

16 games, 10-4-1, .904 SV%, 2.66 GAA Xavier Medina – 3 games, 2-1, .963 SV%, 1.03 GAA

Bulldogs

Marco Costantini – 12 games, 12-0, .933 SV%, 1.75 GAA

Clubs’ Playoffs Roads So Far:

Spitfires

Spitfires have outscored opponents 68-47.

Bulldogs

Round 1 – Def. #8 Peterborough Petes 4-0

– Def. #8 Peterborough Petes 4-0 Round 2 – Def. #4 Mississauga Steelheads 4-0

– Def. #4 Mississauga Steelheads 4-0 Round 3 – Def. #2 North Bay Battalion 4-0

Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 60-21

Playoff History Between Clubs

This is the first postseason meeting between the clubs.

Spitfires’ Playoff Tidbit

This is the club’s first trip to the OHL Championship since 2009-10. In that playoff run, the defending Memorial Cup champions lost just three games before facing the Barrie Colts in the final, who had gone 12-1 themselves. While the Spitfires were technically the underdogs, 10 points behind (116-106), they eliminated the Colts with a four-game sweep.

Goaltender Phillip Grubauer was in goal when the Windsor Spitfires last made it to the OHL Championship in 2009-10. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Spitfires went on to sweep the 2010 Memorial Cup, too, capturing back-to-back titles.

Bulldogs’ Playoff Tidbit

This is the club’s second go at the OHL Championship since their move from Belleville (then the Bulls) in 2015. In their first attempt in 2017-18, they went 12-3 before facing the 12-6 Soo Greyhounds, who were built to win it all.

Will Bitten was a big part of the Hamilton Bulldogs’ last OHL title run in 2017-18.(Photo by Aaron Bell/OHL Images)

While teams split the opening four games, the Bulldogs won Games 5 and 6 to capture their first league title. They had some success in the 2018 Memorial Cup, too, losing 4-2 in the semi-final to the Regina Pats.

What the Spitfires Bring to the OHL Championship

The Spitfires have had a slogan throughout the playoffs ⁠— “WE is greater than ME.” From the 2022 OHL Trade Deadline on, they’ve come together as a cohesive unit that can beat teams in a number of ways. The club features multiple NHL picks including Wyatt Johnston (Dallas Stars), Will Cuylle (New York Rangers), and Daniil Sobolev (Montreal Canadiens) who show up with force on a daily basis. The players have also bought into head coach Marc Savard’s systems and philosophy. They’ve become a family who goes to battle for each other and are enjoying every minute of this run to the title.

Windsor Spitfires’ head coach Marc Savard has done a masterful job with his team. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

From Cuylle to free-agent fourth-liner Oliver Peer, everyone knows their role and contributes nightly. It makes them dangerous as opponents never know who will step up and have a big night. This is the Spitfires’ first trip to the OHL Championship since 2010 and, as long as they stick to their game plan, it’s going to be hard to knock them out.

What the Bulldogs Bring to the OHL Championship

The Bulldogs feature a veteran roster that includes Mason McTavish (Anaheim Ducks), Jan Mysak (Montreal Canadiens), Arber Xhekaj, and former Spitfires first-rounder Nathan Staios. That’s just the tip of their talent iceberg, too. No matter where you look in this lineup, it’s built to win big and win now.

Jan Mysak was fifth in scoring on a deep Hamilton Bulldogs roster. (Josh Kim / The Hockey Writers)

From dynamic depth to rock-solid goaltending, they walked through the regular season and the playoffs virtually untouched. They haven’t lost since an overtime loss to the Sudbury Wolves on Mar. 25 and lost back-to-back games only a few times this season. They come into games expecting to win and, with a current 26-0-1 streak, they rarely come out on the wrong end. Their four-game sweep of the second-seeded North Bay Battalion (outscoring 22-6) shows just how lethal they are. Now, they’ve got a chance to duplicate the Spitfires’ 16-0 record from 1988. It won’t be easy, though.

What’s at Stake

The clubs will battle for the J. Ross Robertson Cup, named after former Ontario Hockey Association President John Ross Robertson, who donated it in 1910 following his tenure.

The winner of this series will represent the OHL at the 2022 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Memorial Cup in Saint John, NB. It runs from June 20-29 and features the winners of the OHL, the Western Hockey League (WHL), the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), and the host city, which are the Saint John Sea Dogs. The Sea Dogs lost 3-2 in the first round to the Rimouski Oceanique.

Former Windsor Spitfires’ general manager Warren Rychel celebrates his team’s 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup win. (Photo by Aaron Bell/CHL Images)

Currently, the WHL title is between the Edmonton Oil Kings and the Seattle Thunderbirds, while the QMJHL title is between the Charlottetown Islanders and the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Prediction

This is the toughest decision yet. While the Bulldogs have the edge on defence and maybe in goal, the Spitfires have the edge up front. It’s the “an unstoppable force meets an immovable object” idea. Without having played each other during the regular season, it comes down to the little things and the mental game. While the Bulldogs are on a roll that will be tough to stop, the Spitfires have proven that they can win no matter what situation is thrown at them.

It would be easy to say the Bulldogs sweep this series and take a 16-0 record to Saint John. However, they haven’t faced a team like this before and, when the Spitfires’ backs are against the wall, they’ve proven to be untouchable. Let’s call for the upset and near 2010 repeat. Spitfires in 7

Schedule

Game 1 – Fri., June 3 at Hamilton – 7:00 p.m.

Game 2 – Sun., June 5 at Hamilton – 2:00 p.m.

Game 3 – Mon., June 6 at Windsor – 7:00 p.m.

Game 4 – Fri., June 10 at Windsor – 7:00 p.m.

Game 5 – Sun., June 12 at Hamilton – 2:00 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6 – Mon., June 13 at Windsor – 7:00 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7 – Wed., June 15 at Hamilton – 7:00 p.m. (if necessary)

Tickets

Tickets for the games at the WFCU Centre in Windsor range from $27.90-$49.90 and can be found on the Spitfires’ website.

Tickets to games at the First Ontario Centre in Hamilton range from $25-$34 and are available on Ticketmaster via the Bulldogs’ site.