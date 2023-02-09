Oilers 2022-23 Trade Targets: Patrick Kane

As the Edmonton Oilers look to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990, they are expected to be buyers at the upcoming trade deadline. If they decide to go out and make a huge splash, Patrick Kane should be a name at the top of their list. He is a Chicago Blackhawks legend that will likely go down as one of the best players of the modern era, and still has a few years left in him. He has been the player near the top of most trade bait boards as we head toward the deadline and will have tons of interest if he decides to move on from Chicago. His highlight reel goals and immaculate stickhandling ability are just a couple of his best traits, but he is so much more than just that.

Who Is Patrick Kane & How Does He Benefit The Oilers?

Kane is a 34-year-old left-shot winger from Buffalo, New York currently playing for the Blackhawks. The Hawks selected him first overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, and he has proven why he is the best player from that draft class. He scored 21 goals and added 51 assists for 72 points through 82 games in his rookie season and ended up winning the Calder Memorial Trophy. He is in his 16th NHL season and the final year of his current contract. He has played 46 games this season scoring nine goals and adding 26 assists for 35 points.

Kane played his draft year with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) but spent the two seasons prior playing in the US Development Program (USDP) playing with both the National U18 Team during the 2005-06 season and the National U17 Team during the 2004-05 season. In the 2006-07 season with the Knights, Kane scored 62 goals and added 83 assists for 145 points through 58 games, averaging 2.5 points per game. He also earned the opportunity to represent the United States at the World Junior Championship that year and played six games where he scored five goals and added four assists for nine points.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kane is a legend of the game. Bringing him in to play alongside either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl would create one of the most dynamic duos the NHL has ever seen. He is able to create offensive opportunities from just about anywhere for himself and his teammates, and his stats have proven he is one of the greats. With 1,153 games under his belt, he has scored 439 goals and 776 assists for 1,215 points.

What Would It Cost The Oilers?

Kane’s $10.5 million cap hit causes issues in any potential trade, but it sounds like the Blackhawks are willing to retain salary in any deal they make for him. With 50 percent retention, the Oilers may still have some leverage if they are one of the teams he decides to waive his no-movement clause (NMC) for. At $5.25 million, the trade becomes a bit more likely between the two sides.

I think a deal between the two teams has to involve an NHL-ready player to even out the money, as well as one prospect and a high draft pick. I think a good trade for both sides is the Oilers acquiring Kane at 50 percent retained for Warren Foegele, Jesse Puljujarvi, Matvey Petrov, and a 2023 first-round draft pick.

That is a hefty trade package for the Oilers to send back to Chicago, but it’s worth it. Adding a multi-time Stanley Cup champion whose leadership skills have elevated his teammates’ play in the past will only prove to be beneficial, even if he only stays for the remainder of the season.