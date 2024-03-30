Oilers’ First-Round Playoff Series Ranked Most Ideal to Least

The Edmonton Oilers haven’t clinched a playoff spot just yet, but it is more than safe to assume they will be in the dance for the fifth straight season. While it isn’t shocking that they are back in based on preseason expectations, their 2-9-1 start to the year had many beginning to doubt whether it was possible. They have turned things around in a big way since and currently have a 44-23-4 record through 71 games.

Related: Oilers’ Kane Not Happy After Being Scratched

While the season turnaround has been impressive, the Oilers are well aware that regular season success no longer matters to this organization. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl at the height of their primes, the time is now for a Stanley Cup. To reach that goal, they will have to knock out some great teams, including whoever they face off against in the first round. Based on the standings, their three most likely matchups will be against the Vegas Golden Knights, LA Kings, or Nashville Predators. Here is a ranking of those three, from most preferred to least.

Most Ideal Matchup

Nashville Predators

With the Predators currently occupying the top wild-card spot, they would be facing the Vancouver Canucks if the regular season ended today. However, the Oilers are just six points shy of the Canucks with two games in hand for first place in the Pacific Division, meaning the opportunity to jump ahead of them remains a possibility.

The Predators have been red hot lately. They just ended an 18-game stretch of recording at least a point with a ridiculous 16-0-2 record. They are certainly heating up at the right time, which bodes well for them heading into the postseason. That said, they still serve as the easiest out for the Oilers.

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As good as the Predators are playing right now, they don’t possess nearly as much talent up front as the Oilers. Filip Forsberg is an incredible player who is having another great season with 41 goals and 83 points through 73 games. As has Gustav Nyquist, Ryan O’Reilly has proven to be a great fit. After those three, however, their offense really drops off.

Perhaps the Predators’ biggest asset is on the blue line in Roman Josi, who has been one of the game’s best defencemen for a long time. He’s having another Norris Trophy-caliber season with 76 points. In net, Juuse Saros had a slow start to the year but has really picked things up as of late. At his best, he is a top-five goalie in the NHL.

There is a chance Saros can steal this series, but it is hard to envision the Predators outscoring the Oilers over seven games. They are by no means a team to glance over, but this would be the first-round series Oilers fans should be hoping to see.

So-So Matchup

LA Kings

The Kings currently have the second wild-card spot in the West, which means they are lined up to face the Dallas Stars in the first round. This Kings team can be frustrating to play against, as they play a 1-3-1 style that makes it tough for their opponents to generate high-quality scoring chances.

The Kings also lack the offensive talent of the Oilers, though they do have some great players up front. Leading the way is Anze Kopitar, who at 36 is still an elite two-way centreman. Kevin Fiala is also a very dangerous winger, as is Adrian Kempe. 2020 second-round pick Quinton Byfield has also taken a big step with 53 points through 70 games.

On the back end, Drew Doughty continues to lead this group and is having another solid year with 44 points in 72 games. Some thought the Kings’ goaltending could be an issue this season, but Cam Talbot and David Rittich have been a very solid duo to this point.

As everyone knows, these two teams are very familiar with one another, having gone head-to-head in the first round in each of the past two years. The Oilers were victorious in both and have seemingly gotten more comfortable playing against the Kings’ 1-3-1 system. This series won’t be over quickly, but it will likely go in the Oilers’ favor again if it happens for a third straight year.

Scary Matchup

Vegas Golden Knights

If the playoffs were to start today, the Oilers would play the Golden Knights in the opening round. The Golden Knights eliminated the Oilers in the second round last year before going on to win the Stanley Cup over the Florida Panthers.

As scary as the Golden Knights are on paper, you can’t help but mention how poorly they have played in recent months. Since December 15, they have been 23rd in the league standings with a 20-20-3 record. They have been banged up, but their depth, which proved to be huge last year, hasn’t been there this season.

The Golden Knights made some huge splashes at the trade deadline, acquiring Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals, Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames, and Tomas Hertl from the San Jose Sharks. However, both Mantha and Hanifin have been just okay so far, while Hertl has yet to play due to a knee injury. Thus, it remains to be seen how he will mesh with his new teammates.

Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers skates with the puck ahead of Chandler Stephenson of the Vegas Golden Knights (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

They continue to be without Mark Stone, who suffered a lacerated spleen in February. It remains to be seen when he will be able to return to the lineup. Stone is a huge difference-maker, and if he can return for the opening round, that could spell major trouble for the Oilers.

The Golden Knights also have a great back end led by Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore. Starting goalie Adin Hill has been out of the lineup recently but is expected to return soon. If they remain banged up heading into the first round, the odds will be in the Oilers’ favor. If they get healthy, however, this series will be a true coin flip.

Exciting Hockey on the Horizon

While the final stretch of the regular season will be plenty of fun, hockey fans know that playoffs are when things get really exciting. After a decade of missing out, Oilers fans have gotten to feel that excitement again in recent years, though this time around, it feels different. This fan base is no longer satisfied with just getting in. They expect a Stanley Cup, and anything shy of that this year will be looked at as a major disappointment. How it all unfolds remains to be seen, but things are about to get really exciting in Oil Country.