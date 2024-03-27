Oilers’ Kane Not Happy After Being Scratched

Nobody thought anything of it, at first. Players missing games due to bumps and bruises is nothing new in the NHL, which made the news that Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was sitting out on Sunday (March 24) due to a maintenance day unsurprising.

Shortly after, many Oilers media framed the story as if Kane may have been sitting out as a healthy scratch. That now looks to be the case, as shortly afterward head coach Kris Knoblauch called the move a “coach’s decision.” It is something that many fans weren’t surprised to see, though the ramifications of it could be interesting.

Kane in Massive Funk

After a good start to the season, Kane’s play has completely fallen apart. After going goalless once again in last night’s game versus the Winnipeg Jets, he hasn’t scored in 17 straight outings. The inconsistent stretches have become something regular for the 31-year-old, who has been prone to stretches of very hot play followed by several abysmal stretches immediately afterward.

Though a large chunk of the Oilers fanbase is frustrated with Kane, most understand that he is still a very important member of this team. When on, he is one of the best goal scorers the Oilers have, and he also provides a physical edge that they really need up front. His style of play is one that makes him perfect for the playoffs, though whether he can get out of this funk during the postseason remains to be seen.

Frustrated by Scratch

There have been whispers this season that there may be some dressing room drama involving Kane. He and Leon Draisaitl have been spotted multiple times this season arguing on the bench, and Kane has voiced his displeasure regarding a lack of playing time to the media two separate times earlier this season. Yesterday, he didn’t have much to say at all, which may speak even louder.

“I feel good,” was all Kane said when asked if he was feeling healthy. When asked if having the game off was something that happened so that he could get rest and be ready moving forward, Kane didn’t appear to be in a talking mood, replying, “I guess so.”

Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

You may recall roughly a week ago that Corey Perry told the media that players at this time of the season need to check their egos and do what’s best for the team. Some took those as a personal shot at Kane, and whether or not that’s true, these comments he continues to make to the media out of frustration are doing no one any good.

Kane Has This Reputation

Whether fair or not, Kane has had the reputation of being a player whose act grows tired quickly among his teammates. Many former teammates in his stays with the Jets, Buffalo Sabres, and San Jose Sharks haven’t had the best things to say, and it was quite obvious he wore out his welcome with all three.

The most unceremonious departure of all came with the Sharks, where he wound up having his contract terminated shortly after being sent to the American Hockey League (AHL). Reports came out prior to his termination that the entire locker room had soured on him to the point they didn’t want him back, which helped explain his AHL assignment.

It wouldn’t be fair to call out Kane without mentioning some of the good he has done during his time in Edmonton. Fans have adored the great friendship he has formed with Oilers superfan Cecily Eklund, and he has also appeared out in the community many times, including this summer, where he was playing beer league alongside some friends and fans.

Despite all that good, however, there is a reason Kane has earned this reputation, and if he wants to lose it, he needs to cut it out with the chip-on-his-shoulder approach when talking to the media. Having individuals complain about their ice time is never good, especially on a team like the Oilers who have a true shot at the Stanley Cup this season. Hopefully, he can take Perry’s advice, put his head down, and get to work as the playoffs approach.