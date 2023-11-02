Oilers’ Kane’s Gritty Leadership Could Spark Team Turnaround

Concerns started to arise when the Edmonton Oilers lost 4-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 19 and the worries set in after the 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg Jets the very next game. A natural reaction after consecutive losses is to look for players to assign fault and one player that many pointed fingers towards was Oilers’ power forward, Evander Kane.

Concerns were warranted because the Oilers’ star forward only had a single assist throughout the team’s first five games. There were worries that perhaps his injuries from last season were affecting his shot, or perhaps at 32 years of age, he was starting to slow down on the ice, or maybe even that he was simply disinterested.

But when Connor McDavid went down with an injury in the game against the Jets on Oct. 21, it created an opportunity for players to step up and it was Kane who rose to the occasion more than any other Oiler, as hockey analyst Rob Brown summarized him rising to the challenge, saying on the “Oilers Now” show:

“Kane had to step up with the loss of Connor McDavid for a couple games, and as we talk about the fact that there was an opportunity, there’s going to be more ice time, some players are going to have to do something with that ice time. The one player that certainly did in those games was Evander Kane, who through the last four games, might’ve been the best Edmonton Oiler.” – Rob Brown

In the three games since McDavid went down with an injury, Kane reaffirmed his role as a leader on the Oilers, recording five points in that span and leading the way in physicality with 15 hits. In the bigger picture, his significant contributions could be the catalyst to turn the tide of the Oilers’ season.

Kane Stepped Up Massively in McDavid’s Absence

In the game against the Jets, McDavid didn’t play in overtime and we’d later learn that he’d miss the next two games with an injury. And while Kane wasn’t producing on the scoresheet, before that, he showed that he was still emotionally invested in the team when he fought Brenden Dillon in a spirited tilt in the first period in an attempt to kickstart not only his own game but also the Oilers as a whole.

To add to that, he came to the aid of Derek Ryan three days later against the Minnesota Wild when the Oiler forward was hit heavily and Kane stepped in for his teammate and fought for the second time in two games, this time taking on Brandon Duhaime. Edmonton self-destructed in the third period and lost 7-4 to Minnesota, but a positive from that game was Kane scoring his first goal of the season, adding an assist and fighting, completing the Gordie Howe Hat Trick.

Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Moreover, Brown spoke of Kane stepping in for his teammate and the effect it likely had on the team’s overall psyche, saying, “It means a lot to a player that someone is standing up for you, and I think that is the pack mentality that all good teams have, it doesn’t matter who you go after, if you’re going to protect him, he’s a teammate whether he’s wearing No. 97 or No. 10, he’s part of the team and we’re going to make sure we stand up for him.”

The Oilers were shut out against the New York Rangers in the following game, and while Kane went pointless, he once again contributed in other areas, leading the team with five hits on the night.

Kane Had a Big Game at the Heritage Classic

It was an emotional boost when McDavid returned for the Heritage Classic against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 29, but Kane was also outstanding on the big night. He led both teams in shots (six) and hits (six) and set the tone early laying big hits on MacKenzie Weegar and Nazem Kadri.

Kane was also mic’d up during the Sportsnet broadcast and had several candid soundbites, but none more significant than when he was heard saying to the few Flames on the ice during a scrum, “What are you going to do? What’s anyone here going to do?” which showed the swagger and intimidation factor that he still provides for the Oilers.

To top it off, Kane had a memorable three-point night, screened Flames’ goaltender Jacob Markstrom on Vincent Desharnais’ first NHL goal, and sealed the big win with an empty net goal in front of the 55,000 fans at a jam-packed Commonwealth Stadium. The Oilers finally looked like the team that put up 50 wins last season and hopefully the heartfelt victory over the Flames, led by Kane, is the turning point for them this season to get back to their winning ways.

Evander Kane's three-point performance in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL #HeritageClassic made for a full circle moment with the first outdoor game 20 years ago.#NHLStats: https://t.co/FE6rqw6JUl pic.twitter.com/A4QPQ7XGRu — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 30, 2023

Despite a slow start, Kane stepped up massively in McDavid’s absence, and Brown summarized it well saying, “Evander Kane — he made some comments and there was some body language that showed that he was not happy with his ice time, which is perfectly fine, but when you get the opportunity you certainly better do something with it and he has, so he talked the talk and he went out and walked the walk.”

Kane’s cold start followed by multi-point games is an example of how a player can struggle points-wise, but battle their way out of it by playing hard in other areas of the game, as I predicted he would in a previous article. That said, he’ll probably never replicate his absurd 22.8% shooting percentage from the 2022 Playoffs, but he’s still proving he can put up points and be a valuable leader on the Oilers this season.

