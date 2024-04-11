Oilers’ Mattias Ekholm Reaches New Career High in Goals

As the Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights, Mattias Ekholm has reached a new career high in goals and tied his career high in points on the Oilers’ second goal of the night putting them up 2-0 over the Golden Knights. With his 11th goal and 44th point of the season, Ekholm gave the Oilers a nice cushion on their lead and reached his new personal best.

Ekholm has been a huge part of the Oilers’ success defensively this season and has been a great addition to the team since they acquired him from the Nashville Predators at the 2023 Trade Deadline in exchange for Tyson Barrie, Reid Schaefer, and two draft picks. With 11 goals and 33 assists for 44 points this season, Ekholm currently sits seventh on the Oilers in points.

As the Oilers look to build momentum heading into the postseason, having Ekholm playing at an elite level and elevating his play at the right time should be exciting for the Oilers who will be looking to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990. Alongside Evan Bouchard, Ekholm has found another level to his already strong style of play, and this new milestone only adds to what has been a strong season for the Swede.

More Oilers News & Analysis