Oilers’ New Top-Six Ranks Amongst Top Three in The NHL

The Edmonton Oilers are more than ready to compete for a Stanley Cup in the 2023-24 season with a strengthened core and a couple of small adds to increase their chances. With the additions of Lane Pederson, Ben Gleason, and Noel Hoefenmayer, their organizational depth is much better than it was last season. The Oilers were also able to bring in Connor Brown to boost their top six and on a team-friendly deal at that. As a former teammate of Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Brown will provide a strong offensive boost up front, as well as add some much-needed chemistry to the top line and the ability to split up the offense within the first two lines.

With a full top-six of McDavid, Brown, Zach Hyman, Evander Kane, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the Oilers’ top-six forward group is undoubtedly one of the strongest in the NHL. The Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, and New York Rangers all have elite top-six groups that will likely help lead their team to a playoff spot, but the Oilers’ group is still superior. If there are any teams that have a stronger top-six, it’s the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes, who are going to be the Oilers’ toughest opponents in the way of their first Stanley Cup since 1990.

With that being said, here is a look at the difference between the Oilers’ top-six compared to the rest of the league, and why they have a top-three top-six forward group in the NHL.

Oilers vs. Avalanche Top-Six

It’s no secret the Oilers have a potent forward group, but the Avalanche also have a pretty dangerous core up front. Led by Nathan MacKinnon, they have Jonathan Drouin, Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen, Ryan Johansen and Valeri Nichuskin. They also have Tomas Tatar and Miles Wood who can step into the top six if needed, but assuming they both start the season on the third line, their top six is slightly more dangerous than the Oilers’. They have been able to prove their worth as a top-two forward group in the NHL in the past having recently won a Stanley Cup with constant dominance in the regular season, and have now strengthened it by bringing MacKinnon and Drouin back together.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While offensively, the Oilers have the edge on the Avs, the real reason I have them above the Oilers is due to their impact at the defensive end of the ice. While the Oilers continue to improve at both ends of the ice, the Avalanche have consistently been the stronger team in their own end. Combine their defensive strength with how lethal they already are offensively, and they have a slight advantage over the Oilers. It’s hard to make their team much stronger up front than the Oilers who have the two best players on the planet, but I give them a slight edge.

Oilers vs. Hurricanes Top-Six

The Hurricanes are among the early Stanley Cup favorites, and it makes total sense as to why. Aside from their insanely stacked defensive core, they have a forward group that is the best overall at both ends of the ice. While McDavid and Draisaitl are the better players, it goes a lot deeper than that. While comparing guys like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman to Michael Bunting and Andrei Svechnikov, the Canes have a slight edge. The Hurricanes may have built the most dangerous team in the NHL, and likely have 12 forwards who can play in an NHL’s top-six.

Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s truly scary how strong the Hurricanes’ forward group actually is. Offensively they’re going to be dangerous but under a coach who demands a strong defensive game, they may be the best defensive team in the league. Out of all 32 teams in the NHL, I’d have the Hurricanes ranked first, the Avalanche ranked second, and the Oilers ranked third when it comes to their top six.

Season Is Right Around the Corner

The Oilers kick off their season on Oct. 11 with a matchup against the Vancouver Canucks, and have their home opener just three days later in yet another matchup with the Canucks. With a strong top-six forward group as mentioned multiple times in this article, the Oilers may just have what it takes to get back to glory and push towards a Stanley Cup. While they’ll have some tough and worthy opponents come the playoffs, there is no doubt in my mind they can get it done and go all the way.