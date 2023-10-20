Oilers News & Rumors: Holloway, Skinner, Kane, Kessel, More

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, what’s going on with some of the forwards on this roster who are being counted on to produce results? Namely, Connor Brown and Evander Kane have struggled in the early going with no goals. Meanwhile, are the losses in Vancouver and Philadelphia on Jack Campbell? And, even if they aren’t, is it time to go back to Stuart Skinner? Dylan Holloway seems to have some jump in his step and it might be time to promote him. And, are the Oilers out of the running on a few free agents that could potentially help this team?

Evander Kane Is Struggling

While he’s not alone, the beginning of the NHL season has been challenging for Evander Kane. The Oilers are off to a less-than-impressive record of 1-3-0 start and while they try to find their form, Kane stands out as a player who is underperforming. With just one point in these four games and a concerning -5 plus/minus rating, Kane’s performance on the ice has been far from ideal.

Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers reacts to his goal in front of Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

What do the Oilers do? Head coach Jay Woodcroft has called out his team twice this season for not playing up to expectations and in the final minutes of the game versus the Flyers on Thursday, Kane was taken off that top line and Zach Hyman replaced him. If Kane doesn’t step up and contribute more significantly, is it time to put him in the bottom six until he gets back on track?

Dylan Holloway Should Get Kane’s Spot

With Kane struggling, questions about the top six pop up. The Oilers have a couple of choices. They can either keep Hyman on that top line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, or they can put a player like Dylan Holloway there. Holloway has been one of the few Oilers forwards with energy and pace to his game every night. His compete level has been where Woodcroft has wanted it and it might be time to reward him, especially with others not pulling their weight.

The question becomes where he best fits. Chemistry is clearly lacking on the roster right now. While the Oilers seem to have one game where lines are clicking, the very next one they don’t. With McDavid not registering a shot on goal versus the Flyers and Draisaitl only two, perhaps Holloway’s energy is best utilized there, helping create chances for the top guys.

Going Back to Stuart Skinner

It’s hard to fault Jack Campbell for any of the games he’s played, nor should he get the blame for the losses. At the same time, four goals on 16 shots and a poor save percentage in the regular season means it might be best to give Stuart Skinner the start on Saturday versus the Winnipeg Jets.

Skinner hasn’t been great either, but rotating the goalies while the rest of the team is struggling to find their defensive game in front of them only seems fair. It also doesn’t make sense to keep Skinner sitting for all that long and the Oilers have now had a couple of games where there have been two days off in between contests. Give Skinner a chance to steal a game and get his confidence high.

Are There Forwards Out There That Can Help the Oilers?

Recent reports that Phil Kessel is still staying in shape in the hopes he gets a call from an NHL team are out there and he could be someone the Oilers look at if their struggles in the forward ranks continue. Kessel seems flexible, open to any role and he’s capable of producing in the top six.

Meanwhile, it seems less and less likely that the Oilers are players for Patrick Kane. Right now, the New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, and Dallas Stars are the favorites.