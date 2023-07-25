Oilers News & Rumors: McLeod, Nurse, Brown, McDavid

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Ryan McLeod’s arbitration hearing isn’t far off and a comparable deal just got done. How does that affect the Oilers moving forward? Meanwhile, Darnell Nurse spoke at length about how he feels being a key part of the team and his hefty contract, along with the pressures that the contract places upon him. Connor Brown talked about his excitement for the upcoming season and finally, when you look at Connor McDavid’s salary with the Edmonton Oilers and then look around the sports world, it’s amazing how underpaid he is compared to his marketability for the NHL.

Ryan McLeod Could Cost the Oilers Over $2 Million Per Season

Ryan McLeod‘s upcoming arbitration hearing with the Edmonton Oilers, set for August 4th, raises questions about his contract negotiations. After seeing Philipp Kurashev awarded a $2.25 million AAV contract through arbitration with the Chicago Blackhawks, McLeod’s camp may opt for a similar approach.

Despite injury setbacks, McLeod’s superior offensive skills to Kurashev and all-around prowess make him a valuable asset. The Oilers hope he’ll accept a lower AAV, around $1.8 million, as part of their Cup-contending allure. However, McLeod deserves fair compensation for his progress and contributions last season. The decision between arbitration and continued negotiations will impact both his future and the team’s financial flexibility, particularly in managing Evan Bouchard’s contract.

The Oilers have maintained that they are confident this will get done, but Kurashev’s hearing result is a bit of a setback.

Nurse Talks Pressure From Fans and Media

Edmonton Oilers’ defenseman Darnell Nurse recently appeared on the Mitts Off Podcast with Luke Gazdic, covering a wide range of topics. In a revealing interview, Nurse’s character and motivations came to light. He acknowledged the high expectations that accompanied his significant $9.25 million per season deal, but he remains confident in his abilities and value to the team.

The high-pressure market in Edmonton fuels his passion, even during the offseason. Nurse also addressed critics and naysayers, acknowledging the external noise but emphasizing the need to be mindful of self-imposed pressure. He’s learned to take it all in stride, recognizing the importance of managing internal expectations amidst the scrutiny. He said, “I feel like I’ve been blamed for everything from a goal against to the traffic on Stony Plain, right so like it’s just you have to be really cognizant of what the pressure you put on yourself.”

Connor Brown Pumped for His Run with the Oilers

Connor Brown arrived in Edmonton this week and spoke with members of the media about his upcoming season. He talked about how Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman went to bat for him with Ken Holland and said, “It’s an honour that guys like them wanted me to come aboard and try to help them win.” He added, “I owe it to them and everyone on the team to be as prepared as I can possibly be. Hockey is not a one-man or two-man sport, it takes everyone to be successful to reach your goals.”

Just How Good Is McDavid’s Deal With the Oilers?

It’s like apples and oranges, but news that Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal is offering a record-breaking $1.1 billion to bring over Kylian Mbappé on a one-year deal makes one realize just how vastly different the landscape is when talking about NHL player salaries and other sports. The $1.1 billion offer includes a $332 million transfer fee to PSG, plus a $776 million salary for one season.

If you compare that to McDavid’s salary of $12.5 million, McDavid would have to play 62 seasons in the NHL to reach Mbappé’s $776 million salary. Even in the NBA, where Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax with the Boston Celtics, McDavid would have to play 24 years to get what he’s getting in five.

These player salaries just make you shake your head, but the athletes who draw are the ones who get paid and McDavid draws. In fact, he draws for the entire league and not just the Oilers. It’s incredible to think about what he should be getting paid versus the revenues he creates for the NHL.